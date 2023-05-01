Falcon Oil & Gas

TSXV:FO

Falcon is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Companys interests are located in internationally diversified countries that are characterised by a high regional demand for energy and are close to existing infrastructure allowing rapid delivery of oil and gas to market in Australia and Hungary. Falcons strategy is to leverage the Groups expertise in the unconventional oil and gas industry to acquire interests in licences covering large acreages of land and to build on its internationally diversified portfolio of unconventional assets and interests which are located in countries that the Board believes support the exploitation of unconventional oil and gas. Falcon seeks to add value to its assets by entering into farm-out arrangements with major oil and gas companies that will fully or partially carry Falcon through seismic and drilling work programmes.