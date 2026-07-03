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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 03, 2026 11:25AM PST
At the 2026 Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, the consensus was that the lithium market has entered a new phase. While electric vehicles remain central to demand, the sector's next chapter will be defined by energy storage systems, geopolitical competition, and a maturing global supply chain.
angsa / Adobe Stock
The 18th edition of the Fastmarket’s Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials took place in Las Vegas last week, bringing together an array of analysts, mining companies, market watchers and end use customers. This year’s event combined three segments of the battery and critical minerals narrative, raw material supply and demand, battery and energy storage and defense.
Although the topics at the 2026 event extended from cathode material supply to the US midterms, covering the entire spectrum of battery materials, the extensive conference agenda was unified by several core themes.
The initial and most prominent theme focused on how the current lithium market is positioned differently compared to previous cycles. In the past, prices for both hydroxide and carbonate surged to record highs of US$80,000 or more per metric ton in 2022, before eventually hitting a floor in the US$8,000 per metric ton range in June 2025.
“This year lithium really seems to have turned the corner,” said Paul Lusty, head of battery raw materials at Fastmarkets. “This time last year when I was up here, the market bottomed around the middle of last year, and prices have really rallied quite hard since then, but I think what comes next, and this is what I'm going to take you through this morning, certainly looks very different from the previous cycle, so what a difference a year makes.”
During an interview with the Investing News Network (INN) Lusty offered further insights into the current lithium market, and its development.
“The market is evolving, it's maturing fast markets, is certainly trying to bring more transparency to the market, be its pricing of battery raw materials, but also supporting the market, so I think broadly longer term, it will become a less volatile market as that demand base diversifies, both in terms of end use, but also geography, also as we see large scale producers step into the industry,” he said.
He also pointed to increased participation from major diversified miners and oil and gas companies as an important shift for the lithium sector. The financial capacity of these large scale producers allows them to navigate cyclical downturns and could provide greater supply stability over the long term.
At the same time, efforts to expand lithium conversion and consumption outside China could help diversify the supply chain and reduce market concentration, creating a more resilient industry.
ESS: The new pillar driving lithium’s bullish cycle
Another overarching narrative at the 2026 Fastmarkets conference was the uptick in energy storage system (ESS) demand.
Energy storage systems (ESS) have emerged as one of the fastest-growing demand drivers for lithium-ion batteries, reshaping battery chemistry preferences and creating a new source of long-term demand alongside electric vehicles. According to Fastmarket’s Rob Searle, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries now hold "a near-total monopoly" in the ESS market, a position he expects to remain intact over the next decade despite the emergence of alternative chemistries.
Searle said the rapid expansion of grid-scale storage has become a key catalyst for the lithium market's recent recovery, noting that the "bullish run" in ESS demand seen over the past several years has continued through 2026 and is now a major factor behind rising lithium carbonate prices.
In China, policy support has also shifted toward energy storage, with ESS increasingly viewed as a strategic pillar for energy security. Battery manufacturers have responded in kind, with Searle noting that some Chinese ESS producers already have order books extending into the first quarter of 2027.
"China's electric vehicle and ESS market remains the largest and has trended to favour lithium carbonate over hydroxide due to the fact of huge deployment of LFP across both applications," noted Searle, highlighting how China has effectively set the template for emerging markets
Looking ahead, Searle expects ESS to play an even greater role in global battery demand as countries expand renewable power generation, modernize electricity grids and build capacity to support AI data centres.
While electric vehicles remain an important source of lithium consumption, he said ESS has become "part of the story" driving tighter lithium market fundamentals and future supply deficits. Even as sodium-ion batteries gain traction in stationary storage, Searle believes ESS will remain a critical growth engine for lithium over the coming decade, with LFP chemistry continuing to dominate the sector.
Politics, power, and the fight for lithium
Politics, geopolitics and resource nationalism have become as influential to the lithium market as supply and demand fundamentals, with industry leaders arguing that government policy is increasingly shaping investment decisions and supply chain development.
During the "US Midterms and Market Risk: What’s at Stake for Lithium and Critical Minerals" fireside chat, panelists agreed that critical minerals, battery materials, and energy storage will remain strategic priorities regardless of the US midterm election outcomes.
While policy approaches may differ, speakers pointed to growing bipartisan recognition that securing domestic battery supply chains is essential for energy security, AI infrastructure and industrial competitiveness.
Ken Hoffman, founder and CEO of Traubenbach Associates said the industry's greatest need is "stability and consistency in policy," arguing that companies cannot plan long-term investments if government priorities shift every election cycle.
China's dominance also remained central to the discussion. Former US Department of Commerce senior representative Gary Stanley described the relationship between Washington and Beijing as one of "incredible interdependency," while warning that critical minerals have become a key geopolitical lever in trade negotiations.
He went on to note, that traditional free-market approaches alone are unlikely to close the gap with China, suggesting governments may need new public-private financing models to accelerate domestic supply chains.
Rather than focusing solely on new mine development, panelists emphasized the need to expand downstream refining, processing and manufacturing capacity across North America and allied countries.
Permitting reform, targeted incentives and greater policy certainty was also highlighted as essential to unlocking billions of dollars in delayed investment and reducing reliance on Chinese processing capacity.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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