Pelangio Exploration

TSXV:PX

Pelangio acquires and explores world-class land packages on strategic gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025

Pelangio acquires and explores world-class land packages on strategic gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned, camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located four km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as its Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property.
