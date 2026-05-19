Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF) holds a growing portfolio of 47 royalty interests tied to gold and silver mines across multiple jurisdictions. With projects in production, development, and expansion, the company provides investors exposure to mining revenue without the operating costs of running mines.

Summit Royalties (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF)
https://www.summit-royalties.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297992

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APX

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