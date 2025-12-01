The Conversation (0)
Bear Creek Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Some of the projects of the company are Corani Project and Maria Jose Project. The reportable segment of the company is mineral exploration and development. The group has a business presence in Peru and Canada.
