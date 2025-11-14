The investment seeks results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the performance of the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The underlying index aims to track the performance of gold companies located in the U.S. and Canada whose common stocks or American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the index. The fund is non-diversified.