Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd is focused on the development of natural resources for the world's accelerating electrification. Its near-term focus is the exploration and development of copper projects in Queensland. It has one operating segment which is mining exploration. The company projects comprise the Dianne project and Project Osprey. Geographically, the company operates within Australia.