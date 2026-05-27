Armory Mining To Conduct Two Geophysical Surveys At The Ammo Gold-Antimony Project, Nova Scotia, Canada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. May 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defence sectors, is pleased to announce that it has contracted Terraquest Airborne Geophysics ("Terraquest") to conduct a high-resolution heliborne Magnetic (Mag) and a Spectrometric (Spec) survey at the company's 100%-owned Ammo Gold-Antimony Project, located in central Nova Scotia, Canada. These surveys are scheduled to be completed in July.
The Ammo project encompasses approximately 3,020 hectares of highly prospective exploration ground immediately surrounding the historic West Gore antimony-gold mine—a premier past-producing brownfield site with production records of 3,000 tons of metallic antimony and 6,995 troy ounces of gold. Historical exploration records show significant mineralization drill core assays returning grades up to 10.25% Sb and 6.5 g/t Au. A grab sample yielded up to 24.4% Sb, 53.4 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag*.
Figure 1 – Ammo Property location, West-Central Nova Scotia
The upcoming airborne program will serve as a foundational element of Armory's Phase One exploration strategy, delivering dense, high-resolution subsurface and surficial data across the entirety of the three contiguous mineral claims.
Survey Objectives and Technical Value
The decision to deploy a specialized heliborne Mag-Spec configuration stems from the specific structural and mineralogical characteristics associated with high-grade antimony-gold systems. The planned survey brings targeted technical value to the project:
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Mapping Blind Structural Controls (Magnetic Survey): High-grade gold-antimony mineralization in the West Gore area is traditionally structurally controlled associated with regional fold axes and related flexural slip mechanisms and locking release structures occurring mineralized veins networks hosted in proximity to anticlinal fold hinges. Terraquest's high-resolution magnetic sensor will map hidden basement faults, lineaments, and intrusive boundaries under glacial cover. This data is critical for locating the precise conduit systems hosting the mineralization.
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Lithological and Alteration Footprints (Spectrometric Survey): The radiometric (spectrometric) component will measure variations in natural potassic, uranium, and thorium signatures at the surface. Hydrothermal alteration halos associated with gold and critical metal deposits frequently display distinct potassium enrichment or anomalous element ratios. Additionally, this survey can be utilized to investigate the possible correlation between uranium anomalies and the stibnite mineralization. Mapping these subtle geochemical variations allows Armory to pinpoint alteration zones linked directly to target mineralization.
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Rapid, Low-Impact Target Generation: By utilizing a helicopter-borne platform flown at tight line spacings, the company can efficiently evaluate topographically varied or densely vegetated territory without ground disturbance. The resulting dataset will directly guide subsequent ground-based geochemistry and geophysics surveys, prospecting, and priority drill-target selection.
"We are very pleased to partner with Terraquest, an industry leader in high-resolution airborne geophysics, to advance our flagship Ammo project," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Armory. "Antimony continues to sit at the very top of Western critical mineral defense agendas due to intense global structural deficits and strict export controls. Utilizing modern, tight-spaced heliborne geophysics over this historic district allows us to peer through the overburden and map the system with an accuracy never achieved by historic operators. This data will significantly de-risk our upcoming exploration phases and rapidly advance our path toward a targeted drilling campaign."
* Military Metals website and news release, October 14, 2025
Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company controls 100% interest in both the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia and the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
604-970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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