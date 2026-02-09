AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
February 09, 2026
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT,OTCQB:AMTFF,Frankfurt:1ZVA) is a publicly traded fintech company focused on the US$1.6 trillion US automotive finance market. The company has built a proprietary, cloud-based platform that enables vehicle leasing and financing, asset servicing, and remarketing. AmeriTrust’s technology seamlessly connects dealers, consumers, and funding partners through an integrated digital workflow that automates underwriting, approvals, documentation, and funding.
Although AmeriTrust supports both loan and lease products, its primary strategic focus is used-vehicle leasing—a segment that remains largely untapped in the US market. Leasing accounts for roughly 25 percent of new vehicle transactions, yet represents less than 2 percent of used-vehicle sales, which are mostly limited to OEM-certified programs.
AmeriTrust’s scalable model overview:1) Dealers and Lenders submit customers to AmeriTrust.2) AmeriTrust underwrites, approves, funds contract and retains servicing. 3) A-Trust (Bankruptcy remote) sells revenue to finance partners with servicing retained.4) AmeriTrust Serves is a full servicing platform providing data and performance reporting.5) AmeriTrust Auto is a remarketing platform focused on repossessions and lease returns offered at retail direct-to-consumer online versus traditional wholesale methods; 5a) Vehicles not sold through retail are liquidated wholesale at auction.
AmeriTrust positions used-vehicle leasing as a more affordable alternative to traditional retail financing, delivering lower monthly payments and reduced upfront costs for consumers, while unlocking incremental sales opportunities for dealers and compelling risk-adjusted returns for lending partners. Its integrated platform enables the company to capture value across the entire asset lifecycle, rather than depending on a single revenue point.
Company Highlights
- Proprietary fintech platform purpose-built for new and used vehicle leasing, servicing and remarketing
- Strategic focus on used-vehicle leasing, a segment with limited competition compared to new-vehicle leasing
- Licensed across the U.S.
- Proprietary technology integrated into major dealer ecosystems, enabling rapid decisioning and funding
- Management team with decades of experience in specialty auto finance, capital markets and platform scaling
AMT:CC
08 February
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies
Unlocking opportunity in used vehicle leasing through proprietary finance technology
Unlocking opportunity in used vehicle leasing through proprietary finance technology Keep Reading...
03 February
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap
AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
15 January
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
24 November 2025
Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation
In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...
03 November 2025
Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group
Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
02 February 2018
Blockchain Technology: An Introduction for Investors
Blockchain technology has become mainstream. It’s being hailed as the defining technology of the decade by industry experts, and has led to the cryptocurrency craze that’s taking the financial sector by storm. But like the advent of the Internet in the 90s, there’s much more to the power of... Keep Reading...
Latest News
