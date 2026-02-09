Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing its Santa Fe project in Nevada toward a potential restart, supported by permitting progress and drilling focused on adding mineable ounces. The company is also evaluating silver potential at its nearby West Santa Fe project as exploration continues.

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada

