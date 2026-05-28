Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, May 28, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP") hydrogen and other strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce its first quarter 2026 financial and operational results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026. Charbone will be hosting a webinar tomorrow, Friday, May 29th at 11:00am EDT which interested parties can register below.
In Q1 2026, Charbone confirmed multiple industrial gas sales into both the U.S. and Canadian markets such as clean UHP hydrogen sourced from its Sorel-Tracy plant Phase 1A, and UHP helium and UHP oxygen sourced through partners. Commercial production at Sorel-Tracy commenced in December 2025, with initial revenues recognized in Q4 2025. Demand has accelerated throughout Q1 2026, driving the Company's decision to advance Phase 1B to increase hydrogen production capacity anticipated in H2 2026. In the meantime, Charbone continues to expand its full-stack platform covering production, purification, compression, storage, and last-mile delivery to serve customers with UHP-specification gases on both sides of the border.
Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:
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Total income increased 4,731% to $244,778 in Q1 2026, compared to $5,067 in Q1 2025
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Net loss improved 11% to $1,059,718 in Q1 2026 from $1,187,786 in Q1 2025, reflecting continued discipline on general and administrative expenses.
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As of March 31, 2026, Charbone had a cash balance of $2,762,342. Subsequently, on April 29, 2026, the Company drew down $3,000,000 as the first tranche of its new $10 million secured convertible loan facility, with additional optional drawdowns available during the term.
"Charbone's diversification is central to the platform thesis. Opportunities to invest in a vertically integrated UHP industrial gases platform at this stage of growth are rare, and the build-out we're executing is designed to reflect that," said Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Charbone. "We're not asking investors to bet on a future state of the world. We're building a business in a market that exists, backed by a capital-disciplined model designed to scale with demand."
Reminder: Charbone to Host First Quarter Results and Corporate Update Webinar
Charbone invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below. Management will be presenting an overview of its Q1 2026 results, recent operational achievements, and upcoming milestones. There will be an allotted time for Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or live on the webinar platform.
Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
Time: 11:00am ET
Register: https://info.rbmilestone.com/Charbone-q1-2026
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on developing and operating a network of supply hubs for the production, storage, and distribution of Ultra-High Purity (UHP) strategic industrial gases. The Company serves customers across sectors including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and data centers, advanced pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense technologies, where UHP gases are critical for high-precision manufacturing processes and operational performance. Charbone is advancing a network of clean UHP hydrogen production facilities across North America and selected international markets. The Company's modular, decentralized, and demand-driven approach, combined with its integrated storage and distribution platform for all UHP gases, supports scalable growth, enhances operational flexibility, and enables more stable and diversified revenue generation. This model allows Charbone to efficiently serve mid-tier industrial gas customers with a reliable supply of UHP gases, including hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and any others that are in high-demand gases that are often difficult to source. The Company is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gases, while addressing supply gaps for underserved industrial customers and accelerating the shift towards localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit: www.Charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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