Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a major provider of servers, storage, and networking products through its ISG segment and PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 133,000 people and sells globally.