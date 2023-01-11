AI Market 2022 Year-End Review
In the world of artificial intelligence (AI) investments, 2022 was a banner year for broad advancements cementing the foundations of the industry.
While AI may still exist in the mind of some investors as science fiction technology, in reality the thriving AI scene is setting itself as an essential segment of the technology market.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents our look back into the 2022 investing year for AI investments.
Investment valuation drops and private market takeaways
According to “The State of AI Report,” a data set produced by AI investors Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth, the valuations for AI public investments in 2022 receded back to levels seen in 2020.
The enterprise value (EV) dropped by 29 percent between 2021 and 2022, from US$9.6 trillion to US$6.8 trillion.
Despite the drop in EV on the public side of the industry, the private side has only seen an increase in investment volumes.
In fact, in 2022 the EV of “privately owned startups and scaleups using AI” reached US$2.2 trillion thanks to a 16 percent uptick from the year before.
Investment volumes being down isn’t something exclusive to the AI market though. As many investors know, immense macroeconomic pressures have greatly impacted the stability and health of various industries across the world.
This downturn was in large part brought about from inflation rates rising globally and ongoing conflict pressures by Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.
Can anyone compete with Nvidia?
The investment experts told VentureBeat that despite several investment volumes and attempts by companies to disrupt Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) position as the top company in the AI space, no one has effectively challenged the corporation.
“Nvidia has been investing heavily in AI research and producing some of the best works in imaging over the years,” the researchers wrote in their report.
According to the researchers' data, the entire fiscal Q4 2021 revenue line from NVIDIA was greater than than the combined valuation of the top three AI semiconductor startups.Based on nearly 30 analyst reviews collected on TipRanks, shares of Nvidia hold a “Strong Buy” recommendation and a 30.47 percent projected upside.
Nvidia deal falls apart in 2022
After an arduous path, GPU manufacturer and AI leader NVIDIA confirmed to the market in February its plans to acquire Arm were now scrapped.
Arm is a semiconductor and software design company based in England. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said Arm has a “bright future” in the industry and will continue to have a partnership with NVIDIA despite the deal collapsing.
“Arm is at the center of the important dynamics in computing. Though we won’t be one company, we will partner closely with Arm,” Huang said.
Even though the deal fell through, the research from the State of AI Report showed NVIDIA’s enterprise value grew by US$295 billion during the period between when the deal was announced and when it was officially scrapped.
“Announced at $40B, NVIDIA’s attempted acquisition of Arm fell through due to significant geopolitical and anti competition pushback,” the researchers indicated.
AI finds new partner industry: Healthcare
The AI industry has found unique ways to supplement and add onto other markets. One of those is the drug development space, which has joined forces with AI tools to advance its efforts.
As of August 2022 there were 18 drug assets in clinical trials from “AI-first drug discovery companies,” according to the AI research report. To put it into contrast, there were none as recently as 2020.
It’s clear the marriage between AI and drug development could prove beneficial in the long-run but for now experts are also pointing to some inefficiencies found in the current partnership.
“While AI promises better drugs faster, we need to solve for the physical bottlenecks of clinical trials today,” the State of AI Report said.
Investor takeaway
The world of AI offers a significant amount of improvements and additions to current investment markets. As the market continues to expand its usability, the gap between the biggest companies and startups keeps widening.
In 2022 the stock market took significant hits across the board, and while AI wasn't safe, it's clear some experts are encouraged by where the market is heading.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
