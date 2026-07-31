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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 31, 2026 09:16AM PST
The wave of consolidation is reshaping the silver sector as miners look beyond organic growth to secure ounces, extend mine lives and strengthen cash flow.
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After five years of stagnant dealmaking, the silver mining sector underwent an aggressive US$14.3 billion consolidation wave since 2024.
Data compiled by Metals Focus shows that announced transaction values surged from a negligible US$244 million over the preceding five-year window to US$14.3 billion across 2024 and 2025.
Market activity was heavily concentrated, with the largest six transactions accounting for over 90 percent of total deal value. Primary silver miners generated record operating cash flows in 2025, increasing by roughly US$4.9 billion year-over-year, while capital expenditures rose by only $1.2 billion.
Out of a projected five-year global mine supply increase of 123 million ounces, primary silver mines are expected to contribute only about 40 million ounces.
Here are some of the biggest transactions finalized during this period.
First Majestic consolidates Mexican assets with Gatos Silver deal
First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) agreed to acquire Gatos Silver in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately US$970 million in September 2024.
The acquisition hands First Majestic Gatos' 70 percent operating interest in the Los Gatos joint venture, which controls the Cerro Los Gatos silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
The transaction integrates Cerro Los Gatos alongside First Majestic’s San Dimas and Santa Elena operations, expanding the company's footprint across three core mining districts in Mexico and driving combined annual production to between 30 million and 32 million silver equivalent ounces.
Coeur Mining completes New Gold acquisition
In March this year, Coeur Mining (TSX:CDE,NYSE:CDE) finalized its acquisition of New Gold pursuant to a definitive agreement announced on November 3, 2025.
The deal expands Coeur’s operational footprint by adding the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia and the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, further cementing the sector-wide trend of primary silver companies acquiring material gold exposure to scale up cash generation.
The transaction brought Coeur's total post-closing share count to approximately 1.03 billion shares, with Coeur's stock officially commencing trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CDE" on March 16, 2026.
Pan American Silver finalizes MAG Silver transaction
Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) completed its acquisition of MAG Silver, absorbing a 44 percent joint venture interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, which is operated by Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTCPL:FNLPF).
The transaction also includes 100 percent ownership of the Larder exploration project and a 100 percent earn-in interest in the Deer Trail exploration project.
The underground operation is among the world’s highest-grade primary silver mines, producing 4.5 million ounces of silver in the first quarter of 2025 alone at an all-in sustaining cost of US$10.64 per ounce of silver equivalent.
Silverco Mining enters production with Nuevo Silver acquisition
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO,OTCQB:SICOF) closed its acquisition of Nuevo Silver in May of this year, issuing 16.8 million common shares to former Nuevo shareholders.
The transaction transfers 100 percent ownership of the La Negra Mine in Querétaro, Mexico, to Silverco, instantly transforming the company into a producing silver miner.
La Negra is an underground silver, lead, zinc, and copper mine originally opened in 1971. Restarted in 2024, the facility currently operates at 55 percent of its 2,500 ton-per-day capacity using room and pillar and long-hole mining methods.
Americas Gold and Silver consolidates Galena and Crescent assets
In late 2024, Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) closed the acquisition of the remaining 40 percent interest in the Galena Complex in Idaho from an affiliate of Eric Sprott.
The transaction consideration included issuing approximately 170 million common shares, paying US$10 million in cash, and committing to monthly silver deliveries of 18,500 ounces for 36 months.
This consolidation followed Americas' December 2025 acquisition of Crescent Silver, which owns the adjacent Crescent Mine located just nine miles from Galena. The past-producing Crescent Mine features high-grade tetrahedrite mineralization identical to Galena, creating immediate operational synergies.
Endeavour Silver expands into Peru with Kolpa Mine acquisition
Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) completed the acquisition of Minera Kolpa, establishing operations in Peru, the world's third-largest silver-producing country.
Located in the Huancavelica Province’s Huachocolpa district, the Kolpa mine boasts a 25-year production history. In 2024, the operation yielded approximately 5.1 million silver equivalent ounces, comprising 2.0 million ounces of silver alongside significant volumes of lead, zinc, and copper.
Endeavour plans to optimize Kolpa’s output, targeting an increase in processing capacity from 1,800 tons per day to 2,500 tons per day while advancing exploration across the surrounding underexplored land package.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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