LaFleur Minerals Achieves Major Milestone at Beacon Gold Mill

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July 28, 2026
Canadian company LaFleur Minerals (CNSX:LFLR) is now fully permitted and funded to restart production at its Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada’s largest gold-producing belt.
The company shared in a virtual investor conference that it is “evolving from explorer to a gold producer in 2026 to 2027 in a major jurisdiction with significant upside potential.”
Vice President for Exploration Marc Ducharme said that they closed a public offering amounting to C$11 million in June 2026 to continue the recommissioning at Beacon Gold Mill and additional drilling at Swanson.
“Swanson is (our) flagship advanced exploration stage project with over 36,000 meters of historical drilling and LaFleur has completed over 25,000 metres of drilling, emphasizing the project's exploration and development potential with numerous gold-bearing regional structures.”
The project’s 2026 updated mineral resource estimate is at 160.3 kilo ounces gold in the indicated category and 66.8 kilo ounces gold in the inferred category.
Meanwhile, Beacon Gold Mill’s restart is scheduled towards the end of 2026, with a processing capacity of over 750 tons per day and the ability to produce gold from Swanson and other nearby gold deposits.
“The biggest reason bullish investors are still underestimating this story? Part of it is that building confidence is also building momentum,” Ducharme said in answering a question.
“One drill hole doesn’t make that difference. But I’m looking at these wide areas of mineralization that we’re intersecting (as we explore), and I’m expecting more of the same, and whether another Swanson is sitting on that project.”
This article is sponsored by LaFleur Minerals (CNSX:LFLR). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by LaFleur Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. LaFleur Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with LaFleur Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
LFLR:CNX
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