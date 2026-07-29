Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK,OTC:TKRFF) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa Masuda as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs, effective immediately.

Mr. Ishizawa is a senior environmental, social and community affairs executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across Peru's mining, energy and international development sectors. He has held senior leadership roles with Compañía Minera Antamina, MMG's Las Bambas mine, Rio Tinto's La Granja Project, Mitsubishi Corporation, Graña y Montero Petrolera, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), where he worked closely with local communities, government authorities and other stakeholders to advance responsible resource development. Most recently he served as Senior Corporate Affairs Manager for Mitsubishi Corporation's mining investments in Peru and Chile. Mr. Ishizawa is based in Lima, Peru.

Mr. Ishizawa will oversee Tinka's environmental, social performance, community relations and permitting activities in Peru, supporting the continued advancement of the Company's Ayawilca and Colquipucro projects.

Dr. Graham Carman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ignacio to Tinka's executive team. His extensive experience in community relations, sustainability, permitting and government affairs will be invaluable as we advance the Ayawilca Project. Ignacio's leadership further strengthens our commitment to responsible project development and to building long-term partnerships with our local stakeholders."

Mr. Ishizawa holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Lima, completed graduate studies in Business Management at Kobe University in Japan, and completed the coursework for a Master's degree in Management of Social Programs and Projects from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the grant of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Ishizawa pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.40 for a period of five years from the date of grant, and are subject to vesting provisions as determined by the Board and the Company's stock option plan.

On behalf of the Board,
 
"Graham Carman"
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO 		Further Information:
www.tinkaresources.com
Tim McNulty 1.604.290.8100
info@tinkaresources.com

 

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About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc and silver, a separate tin resource, and the near-surface Colquipucro silver deposit. The nearby Silvia copper-gold project is a skarn and porphyry target. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: regulatory conditions and the Company's ability to receive permits and regulatory approvals, mineral resource estimates and the assumptions underlying such estimates, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different from expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there is no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that actual results will not vary materially from such statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307062

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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