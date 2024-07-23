- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Rio Tinto Reaches 4 Billion Tonnes of Iron Ore Shipped to China
Four billion tonnes of iron ore is enough to produce the steel needed for about 45,000 Sydney Harbour Bridges, or over 23,000 Beijing National Stadiums.
Fifty-one years after dispatching its first shipment, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sent a cumulative total of 4 billion tonnes of iron ore from the Pilbara region in Western Australia to China.
According to a press release from the major diversified miner, this landmark shipment was dispatched on July 19 from Dampier Port, headed for China Baowu Steel Group, the world’s largest steel producer.
To give an idea of scale, Rio Tinto said 4 billion tonnes of iron ore is sufficient to produce the steel required for approximately 45,000 Sydney Harbour Bridges, or over 23,000 Beijing National Stadiums.
Over the past five decades, China has grown to become Rio Tinto’s largest customer, with annual shipments averaging about 250 million tonnes of iron ore. Rio Tinto's collaboration with China began in 1987 with the Channar joint venture, marking China's first investment in a foreign mining project and its largest foreign investment at that time.
This partnership laid the groundwork for numerous subsequent projects over the following decades.
Rio Tinto's latest partnership with China is the Western Range project with China Baowu. Production from this new mine is expected to begin in 2025, and it has an anticipated annual capacity of 25 million tonnes of iron ore.
Simon Trott, Rio Tinto iron ore chief executive, highlighted the significance of the company's relationship with China and expressed pride in Rio Tinto's role in supplying the iron ore used in the steel that supports China's infrastructure.
"Every time I visit China and see the skyscrapers, the high-speed rail, and all the infrastructure, it makes me proud to think that most of what I see contains steel made with Rio Tinto iron ore," he said in the company’s release.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.