- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Pilbara Minerals to Acquire Latin Resources, Expanding Lithium Portfolio to Brazil
The deal is valued at about AU$560 million, and is set to close in late November or early December, pending shareholder approval.
Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) shared on August 15 that it plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) through a a binding scheme implementation agreement.
The deal will give Pilbara Minerals ownership of Latin Resources' flagship Salinas lithium project.
It implies a value of AU$0.20 per Latin Resources share based on Pilbara Minerals' August 14 closing level of AU$2.85. That represents a 32 percent premium to Latin Resources' 30 day volume-weighed average price of AU$0.151 per share.
In total, Pilbara Minerals' purchase is valued at about AU$560 million.
"This acquisition is on-strategy, diversifying the business with what we believe is a counter-cyclical, accretive extension that further builds out Pilbara Minerals' position as one of the leading lithium materials suppliers globally,” Dale Henderson, managing director and CEO of Pilbara Minerals, said in a press release.
He added that Salinas, which is located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, will complement Pilbara Minerals' Western Australia-based Pilgangoora operation, which is of the world’s largest independent hard-rock lithium operations.
Meanwhile, Latin Resources shareholders will get exposure to Pilgangoora, which is already in production, and will gain greater security as Pilbara Minerals helps to de-risk funding and development at Salinas.
“I have spent time at Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora mine, met with the Pilbara Minerals team and I'm in no doubt that Pilbara Minerals' expertise in lithium mining will be an enormous benefit not only to Latin Resources and its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary, Belo Lithium, but to Brazil itself,” said Chris Gale, managing director of Latin Resources.
Salinas is located in Minas Gerais' Bananal Valley area, 10 kilometres outside the town of Salinas. The project's resource estimate, which covers the Colina and Fog's Block deposits, stands at 77.7 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
According to the company, Salinas is neighboured by lithium producer Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML).
Latin Resources plans to hold a meeting for shareholders to vote on the acquisition plan in mid-November. If approved, it is expected to close in late November or early December.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.