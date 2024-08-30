- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Resourcing Tomorrow will bring together mining leaders, government officials and investors to discuss the resource sector's role in the clean energy transition.
Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.
This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.
With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.
Find out all the details below.
Break out of the echo chamber at Resourcing Tomorrow
The key theme for this year’s event is "Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber," as the mining sector has a unique opportunity to lead the global shift by forging new partnerships with governments, energy companies and original equipment manufacturers.
“Resourcing Tomorrow aims to unite the efforts of the mining industry and their broader partners in accelerating the path to net zero,” Resourcing Tomorrow Divisional Director Andrew Thake said during the conference’s program release.
“By initiating a discussion that reaches beyond the conventional mining industry, we create the foundation for a more coordinated, collaborative and successful response to the challenges presented by the energy transition."
This year’s comprehensive program will feature three simultaneous theaters covering the entire mining value chain over the course of three days.
The event will host over 250 speakers, including keynote presentations from figures such as:
- Mark Cutifani, chair of Vale Base Metals, a subsidiary of Vale (NYSE:VALE)
- Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD)
- Rohitesh Dawan, president and CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals
- Lamé Verre, co-founder and chair of Lean In Equity & Sustainability, award-winning energy executive
- Julie-Ann Adams, secretary general of the European Battery Recycling Association
One of the core focuses will be on the energy transition, exploring the demand for critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies. As the world shifts towards solar, wind and geothermal power, the mining industry is tasked with meeting the increasing demand for minerals in a sustainable and responsible manner.
Other key topics will include geopolitics and supply chains, where discussions will address the challenges posed by resource nationalism and trade wars, as well as the opportunities for building resilient, diversified supply chains.
Resourcing Tomorrow to promote global networking
The conference will also serve as a global platform for mining and energy professionals to connect, collaborate and form strategic partnerships.Attendees will include government representatives from countries such as Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the US.
Over 175 mining companies, including industry giants Barrick Gold, BHP (LSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), will be present, along with more than 500 industry investors.
In addition, the NextGen Leaders program will provide students and recent graduates with a platform to engage with industry leaders and explore career opportunities. This initiative aims to address the skills gap and ensure a diverse and talented future workforce for the mining industry.
The event will also feature several additions, including government roundtables, breakfast briefings and the Resourcing Tomorrow Connect platform, which facilitates one-on-one meetings between attendees. These sessions will cover critical topics such as green steel, emissions reporting and the role of OEMs in supply chains.
Register for Resourcing Tomorrow now
With an agenda-packed program including significant industry and government figures and filled with networking opportunities, Resourcing Tomorrow is setting up to be an impactful event for attendees.
Early bird registrations are open until September 20. Details on sponsorship packages, passes and other information can be found on the event’s official website.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.