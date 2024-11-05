- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
US Bitcoin ETFs See Record Outflows as Crypto Investors Face Election Day Uncertainty
While US Bitcoin ETFs and crypto-mining stocks have faced losses, the price of popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been on the rise.
Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US saw significant outflows on Monday (November 4) as cryptocurrency market participants prepared for election-related uncertainty.
In total, a group of 12 American Bitcoin ETFs tracked by Bloomberg saw outflows of US$579.5 million that day. According to the news outlet, that's the highest daily net outflow number seen to date.
Bitcoin-mining stocks also saw losses last week, indicating broader market stress within the sector.
MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), the largest Bitcoin-mining firm by market cap, fell around 9 percent last week, while Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) sank about 5.5 percent. Meanwhile, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), was down just under 5.8 percent during the period, and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped more than 10 percent.
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), a company that runs a cryptocurrency exchange platform, dropped 14.28 percent last week, while MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a Bitcoin development company co-founded by entrepreneur and Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, saw a decrease of around 6 percent during the same timeframe.
These declines came even as the price of Bitcoin rose. The popular cryptocurrency was up about 1.5 percent last week, and jumped higher early in the trading day on Tuesday (November 5), breaching the US$70,000 level.
The disparity between Bitcoin's performance and Bitcoin-related companies suggests that while the cryptocurrency has managed to maintain some stability, companies are reacting more sharply to market turmoil.
How will the US election affect crypto?
The current political climate in the US has created a complex landscape for digital asset traders.
As the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris remains competitive, market participants are adjusting their strategies in anticipation of potential shifts in regulatory frameworks.
Trump's campaign has been characterized by a supportive stance toward cryptocurrencies, while Harris has expressed her intention to create a more structured regulatory environment for digital assets.
But while the election may create short-term volatility, experts believe it will take time for its full impact to emerge.
“The biggest changes for mid-longer term crypto policy and direction won’t be seen until after the week has passed and seats around the president are filled or maintained,” Paul Howard, senior director at Wincent, told Bloomberg.
As voters head to the polls, analysts continue to monitor the potential impact of the election on regulatory approaches to cryptocurrencies, as well as the broader economic implications of the election outcome.
Click here for more on what a Trump or Harris victory could mean for the crypto industry.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector
Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.