Queensland Committee Aims to Strengthen Resource Sector, Improve Mining Approvals
Queensland's Crisafulli government is looking for ways to deliver faster, clearer decisions for mining and energy companies.
Queensland's Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC) recently met with industry stakeholders to discuss plans to restore and strengthen confidence in the state's resource industry.
The establishment of the RCC is part of a 100 day plan announced by the Crisafulli government. The new organisation is chaired by Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last.
An inaugural meeting happened in December 2024 after David Crisafulli’s election victory in October.
The committee’s goal is to focus on policies and initiatives that will maintain the competitiveness of Queensland’s resource sector and the value of its supply chain. Representatives from the Queensland Resources Council, Coal Australia, Australian Energy Producers and the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies attended the meeting.
According to an April 15 statement, proposals centred on addressing mining project delays and creating a more efficient approval process, two points that the RCC is keen to work on improving.
Reflecting on the discussion, Last said industry leaders want better certainty and decision making across the Queensland resource sector, as well as greater opportunities for regional growth.
In March, the RCC removed the Mining Lease Objections Review to streamline processes and reduce delays.
Experts have said the withdrawal will assist in a more efficient assessment process for mining projects, as well as faster approvals. Other market participants have suggested the move may offer a supportive environment for new mining projects, ensuring that environmental and economic interests are better integrated.
“No longer will projects and opportunities languish for years without a decision,” Last said in a statement in December 2024. “Industry, investors and communities will be given certainty one way or another.”
The same promise is included in the government’s recent statement, underlining its commitment to working in consultation with key industry stakeholders to find improvements to the mining approvals system.
In addition, Last emphasised the importance of ensuring projects don't "languish for years without a decision.”
Queensland is also set to implement the Resources Safety and Health Legislation Amendment Act 2024 on June 1 of this year. It will mandate the integration of critical control management into mine safety systems.
The previously voluntary controls will now be required to address mine site risks. New competencies for key safety-critical roles in coal mines will be required as well, with the transition period extended to 2030 for industry compliance.
