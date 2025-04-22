Resource Investing News

Queensland Committee Aims to Strengthen Resource Sector, Improve Mining Approvals

Queensland's Crisafulli government is looking for ways to deliver faster, clearer decisions for mining and energy companies.

Hand stamping "approved" on a document on a clipboard.
Queensland's Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC) recently met with industry stakeholders to discuss plans to restore and strengthen confidence in the state's resource industry.

The establishment of the RCC is part of a 100 day plan announced by the Crisafulli government. The new organisation is chaired by Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last.

An inaugural meeting happened in December 2024 after David Crisafulli’s election victory in October.

The committee’s goal is to focus on policies and initiatives that will maintain the competitiveness of Queensland’s resource sector and the value of its supply chain. Representatives from the Queensland Resources Council, Coal Australia, Australian Energy Producers and the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies attended the meeting.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

