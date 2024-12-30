- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Queensland to Streamline Mining Approvals Under New Resources Cabinet Committee
The newly formed Resources Cabinet Committee will provide progress updates after its second meeting in February 2025.
Queensland's new Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC) has met for the first time, the government said last week.
The RCC is part of the Crisafulli government’s 100 Day Plan, announced last October. The plan outlines more than 40 actions the government will take in its first 100 days in office, focusing on youth crime, health, housing and cost of living.
“We’ve pulled together the key players in our ministerial team that have a direct impact on resources,” said Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last, who has been appointed chair of the RCC.
Members of the committee are: Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning and Minister for Industrial Relations Jarrod Bleijie; Treasurer, Minister for Energy and Minister for Home Ownership David Janetzki; and Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation Andrew Powell.
The committee was established to ensure a coordinated approach for resource companies operating in Queensland, and to streamline communication processes moving forward.
“The first task of the Committee is to bring forward solutions that will reduce delays and improve approval time frames including actions that will reduce process duplication, simplify and align notification processes, and improve consistency in assessment and administration of applications,” Last said in a December 18 press release.
The goal of the committee is to offer resource companies certainty around their investment decisions, promising that projects and opportunities will no longer have to wait for years for a decision.
“(We are) considering policies and initiatives to maintain and improve the competitiveness of Queensland’s resources sector and the value of its supply chain,” Last continued.
Through this plan and other initiatives, the Crisafulli government is looking to keep Queensland open for business. The resource sector was the state's largest industry in 2023/2024, accounting for nearly 13 percent of the economy.
“We will never take for granted the abundance of our resources and the value the sector delivers to the Queensland economy, nor will we take for granted the more than 60,000 people who are directly employed in the sector," added Last.
The government also has long-term plans that will “see new and expanded mining opportunities across the state.”
The RCC will have its second meeting in February 2025. Progress updates will be made after.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
