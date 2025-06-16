MAC: Canada Must Accelerate Investment to Unlock Mining Sector Growth
In its latest report, the Mining Association of Canada states that more can be done to spur investment in Canada's resource sector.
Canada’s resource sector is an integral part of the national economy, contributing billions to the country’s GDP.
The nation has also established a global reputation as one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. This classification is attributed to its abundant resources, well-trained and high-tech workforce and political stability.
When it comes to mining in Canada, most people think of BC's gold and copper mines, Ontario’s nickel and zinc industry or Québec’s world-class gold-producing region of Abitibi — but it goes far beyond that.
Over 200 mines are in operation across Canada, producing more than 60 minerals and metals, including potash and uranium in Saskatchewan, diamonds in the Northwest Territories and cobalt, nickel and zinc in Manitoba.
These resources are used in myriad applications, including construction, automotive and green technologies.
In May, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) released its Mining Story 2025 report, which outlines the current state of the mining industry in Canada, including its challenges and successes.
Canadian mining by the numbers
Nearly three-quarters of a million people are employed as a result of the Canadian mining sector, including 430,000 working directly with mining companies. According to the MAC, the mining sector contributed C$59.7 billion to the Canadian economy in 2023, representing a 36 percent increase over the preceding decade.
While these contributions are important on a national scale, they become even more significant on a provincial level, where local and regional economies directly benefit as workers support businesses in their communities.
Ontario led the way in 2023, producing C$15.7 billion worth of metals and minerals, followed by Québec with C$11.3 billion and BC with C$5.1 billion. However, the MAC report also outlines how important the resource sector is to Canada’s smaller provinces and territories. In 2023, the mining industry was responsible for 13 percent of the Yukon’s GDP, 22 percent of the Northwest Territories’ GDP and an impressive 43 percent of Nunavut’s GDP.
When it comes to the value added to Canada's GDP, extraction contributed C$54.8 billion in 2023, with the MAC noting it is a larger contributor than non-residential construction and chemical manufacturing.
These figures are further bolstered by an additional C$21 billion from primary manufacturing, including smelting, refinement and the production of cement, concrete and glass.
There's also C$32.4 billion from downstream manufacturing, which comprises secondary metal products like pipes, wire and foundry products, as well as tertiary products such as cutlery, tools and hardware.
The MAC states that contributions from mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction accounted for 5.1 percent of Canada’s GDP in 2023, which is within the 4.9 to 5.3 percent range seen since 2012.
Challenges and opportunities for Canadian mining
Looking ahead, the association sees both opportunities and challenges for Canada’s resource sector.
From a broad perspective, economic growth is essential for Canada to continue improving its living standards.
While the mining sector has been critical to driving Canada's GDP since the 1980s, investment in the industry stalled following the 2008 financial crisis. With a growing focus on the energy transition and the mass adoption of green technologies, even more pressure will be placed on the resource sector in the coming years.
However, geopolitical turmoil and fragile supply chains underscore the need for domestic production, as well as increased investment in not only mining projects, but also the infrastructure to support them.
Both industry and government seem to recognize the challenges, but what are the solutions?
The Canadian government has already established several programs designed to spur investment in the resource sector, or at least drive infrastructure projects that benefit new projects.
Among them is the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. It will provide up to C$1.5 billion over seven years for clean energy and transportation infrastructure. Outlined in the report are three projects that will enable mining companies to access sites more efficiently and secure energy supplies for more remote locations.
These include an access road to undeveloped copper, gold and silver deposits in Northwest BC, as well as road and electrical grid connections for lithium mines in Ontario.
Another program touched on by the MAC is the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit. It was established to stimulate investment and accelerate Canadian critical mineral production, processing and recycling.
However, the program wasn’t without its flaws. Initially, the framework required that 90 percent of a project’s production come from one of six priority minerals, but as the MAC notes, copper is usually not found in those concentrations. In fact, only one advanced project or mining operation met this threshold.
The government amended the threshold to 50 percent in its 2024 fall economic update, which the MAC says should ensure copper projects benefit from the program as intended.
Canada's mining industry needs more support
Although existing programs have been a good start, the MAC believes that more can be done to support Canada's mining industry at a critical time. When it comes to driving investment, the association suggests Canada look to Australia for ideas on how to create a more competitive income tax framework focused on research and development.
The MAC does note that while there has been reluctance by the government to favor a particular industry in the past, it has come to recognize how critical minerals touch nearly every aspect of the Canadian economy.
The association also highlights the need for a greater government contributions, rather than relying solely on private sector investment. It points south of the border, where the US has made significant strategic commitments to improve critical mineral value chains. The report's other suggestions include the introduction of venture capital and tailored financial instruments designed to focus on access to financing for mine production and smaller companies.
These could be targeted at critical stages of development, like feasibility studies.
Perhaps most importantly, the MAC addresses the need to reduce project friction, noting that long project timelines can impact investment and lead to the suspension or closure of projects and operations.
While the MAC states that there has been some movement in reducing red tape, there is still a greater need to accelerate project permitting, reduce duplicate studies and improve intergovernmental coordination.
Canada must boost mining self-reliance
What's ahead for Canada's mining sector? Its path remains uncertain.
Adjusting legal frameworks requires time, and although there has been a solid start through tax incentives, the MAC largely regards these as a foundation to build upon. It also acknowledges that the government has been receptive to dialogue with the industry as securing critical minerals emerges as an issue of national security.
The association’s report envisions a future where greater reliance is placed on domestic production and the establishment of internal frameworks to enhance the self-reliance of the Canadian mining industry.
This outcome could also indicate increased opportunities for investors.
