Nouveau Monde Secures Offtake Deal to Anchor Matawinie Output
The agreement, structured on a take-or-pay basis, remains subject to standard conditions, government approvals and a positive final investment decision.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) has secured a federal offtake framework that anchors a significant portion of output from its planned Matawinie mine, strengthening the project’s trajectory toward a final investment decision.
The company said Thursday (March 26) it signed an updated binding term sheet with the Government of Canada covering the purchase of 30,000 tons a year of graphite concentrate over seven years from its Phase 2 development in Quebec.
The framework introduces a fixed North American pricing structure, indexed annually to inflation, giving the project a clearer revenue floor. It also allows the company to resell committed volumes, with any proceeds above the fixed price split evenly with the government.
The arrangement effectively combines price certainty with exposure to market upside, a structure increasingly used to support financing for critical minerals projects.
“This updated framework with the Government of Canada is another key step in reinforcing the bankability of our Phase-2 Matawinie Mine,” CEO Eric Desaulniers said in the announcement.
The agreement builds on existing offtake deals with Panasonic Energy and Traxys North America, which together account for more than 70 percent of expected production, according to the company. Secured demand at that level is typically a prerequisite for project financing in the sector.
Nouveau Monde is also advancing funding discussions alongside commercial agreements. It has received a commitment letter for a US$335 million senior secured project debt facility from Export Development Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank.
For Ottawa, the deal reflects a broader push to lock in domestic supply of battery materials.
Graphite, a key input in lithium-ion batteries, has become a strategic focus as governments seek to reduce reliance on overseas supply chains.
The Matawinie project, located in Quebec, is positioned as part of an integrated mine-to-processed graphite supply chain. The company said the asset is substantially advanced, with detailed engineering, permits, and community agreements already in place.
While the term sheet does not constitute a final contract, it establishes the commercial terms underpinning future definitive agreements and signals continued government backing as the project approaches a construction decision.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.