- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
NioCorp Aiming to Boost US Rare Earths Supply Via Recycling
Rare earth elements are critical for various industries, including energy, electronics and defense, and setting up secure sources of supply has been a point of concern for many countries.
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) said on Wednesday (September 18) that it will discuss its plans for producing and potentially recycling rare earth elements at the International Rare Earths Conference.
The event will be held in Washington, DC, and NioCorp will present on October 15. The company will focus on its efforts to produce magnetic rare earth oxides, such as dysprosium and terbium, at its Elk Creek project.
In addition to production, the company will explore the possibility of recycling post-consumer rare earth magnets, aiming to contribute to a growing need for sustainable rare earths supply chains.
Elk Creek, which is located in Nebraska, is designed to utilize a whole ore leach process that would allow NioCorp to extract niobium, scandium, titanium and potentially rare earth oxides from the site.
According to the company, the asset contains the largest indicated terbium resource in the US, as well as the second largest indicated neodymium-praseodymium and dysprosium resources.
The project’s scope may include the recycling of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets, which are commonly used in various high-tech applications, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines.
Recycling these magnets could provide a new source of rare earth oxides, reducing reliance on traditional mining operations and global supply chains, particularly from China.
The company is looking to process magnetic rare earth concentrates from sources outside the Asian nation, potentially boosting the production of rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium.
These elements are critical for various industries, including energy, electronics and defense.
NioCorp plans to begin testing the feasibility of recycling NdFeB magnets once it secures sufficient funding. It aims to research processes to de-magnetize, prepare and grind used magnets into feedstock that could be converted back into separated rare earths products at the Elk Creek facility through NioCorp’s planned chemical processes.
If successful, this could allow NioCorp to increase its planned production of neodymium-praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide beyond what is contained in the Elk Creek ore.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.