Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

World Resource Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Copper Investing

Cobre Reports Ngami Copper Project Assay Results, Further Drilling Planned

The project, which is wholly owned by Cobre, is located within Botswana's Kalahari Copper Belt.

Closeup of copper nugget.
Ziadi Lotfi / Shutterstock

Explorer Cobre ( ASX:CBE) announced assay results from its Botswana-based Ngami copper project, saying the findings show the potential for high-grade discoveries along strike from known mineralisation.

The assay results include 20.05 metres at 0.85 percent copper and 19.6 grams per tonne (g/t) silver from 145.77 to 165.82 metres (downhole), including 10 metres at 1.32 percent copper and 27.7 g/t silver.

Drill holes NCP55 and NCP56 were planned to test the Cosmos target, which is located about 7.5 kilometres along strike from the Comet target, near a dense footwall source identified by airborne gravity gradient.

“These are great results, with both exploration holes demonstrating potential for a high-grade deposit to the northeast of the previous focus area at Comet,” said CEO Adam Woolridge in a press release.

“Importantly, we’re seeing anomalous mineralisation occurring over a strike length of more than 4km with further high-grade zones anticipated in the Cosmos target," he continued, adding that anomalous silver credits enhance the target.

In addition to higlighting high-grade discovery potential, Cobre said the assay results extend a roughly 40 kilometre zone that could support an in-situ copper recovery process, broadening the exploration target.

Located within the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana, Ngami holds an estimated scale of between 103 million and 166 million tonnes at 0.38 to 0.46 percent copper. The project has a 40 kilometre strike of copper-silver mineralisation, and has the potential to hold a large, moderate-grade deposit with smaller high-grade deposits.

The company said infill drilling is currently underway at Ngami to upgrade the Comet target to JORC standards after the completion of a resource estimate.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:CBE
copper investingcopper stockscopper explorationcopper miningasx stocksbotswanaCopper Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.