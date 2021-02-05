CEO and Director of Outback Goldfields, Chris Donaldson speaks about the company’s search for high-grade gold in the historic Victorian Goldfields.If you cannot view the video above, please visit: Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on February 6th – February 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.Outback Goldfields Corp. outbackgoldfields.comAbout CEO Clips:CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly …

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-searching-for-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on February 6th – February 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

outbackgoldfields.com

