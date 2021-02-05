Gold

Investing News
.

Outback Goldfields Corp., Searching for Gold in a Historic Jurisdiction, CEO Clip Video

- February 5th, 2021
Outback Goldfields Logo

CEO and Director of Outback Goldfields, Chris Donaldson speaks about the company’s search for high-grade gold in the historic Victorian Goldfields.If you cannot view the video above, please visit: Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on February 6th – February 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.Outback Goldfields Corp. outbackgoldfields.comAbout CEO Clips:CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly …

CEO and Director of Outback Goldfields, Chris Donaldson speaks about the company’s search for high-grade gold in the historic Victorian Goldfields.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-searching-for-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on February 6th – February 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

outbackgoldfields.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73781

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Outback Goldfields

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Outback Goldfields using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Outback Goldfields: Exploring for High Grade Gold in the Victorian Goldfields
Outback Goldfields Starts Trading As “OZ” on the CSE
Outback Goldfields Completes Acquisition of Victorian Gold Projects
Skarb Exploration Announces Name Change to Outback Goldfields, Symbol Change to “OZ” and Consolidation of Shares

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×