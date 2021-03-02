( CSE:OZ, FSE:S600 Pink Sheets:OZBKF)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the ” Company ” or ” Outback “) (CSE: OZ) (FSE: S600) (Pink Sheets: OZBKF) is pleased to announce the start of a large airborne geophysical survey over the prospective Yeungroon project, central Victoria, Australia . The high-resolution, 8,000 line kilometre magnetic and radiometric survey marks an important step in Outback’s plans to systematically advance the Yeungroon project and refine exploration targets.

” We are excited to fly this geophysical survey over our Yeungroon Project. The high-resolution geophysical data will help our technical team identify and define new areas along the Golden Jacket fault, such as offsets or splays, as well as key property-scale structures in the Wedderburn area, worthy of detailed follow-up. The execution of this survey is a significant first step in our plan to rigorously define new drill targets in the Yeungroon area, heart of the Victorian Goldfields ” stated Chris Donaldson , CEO.

The Yeungroon geophysical survey is running concurrently with Outback’s previously announced 4,000 metre drill program at the Glenfine Project, 160 kilometers south of Yeungroon (see Outback’s news release dated February 16 th , 2021 on SEDAR.com ).

Yeungroon Project

The 698 km 2 Yeungroon project is transected by the north-trending, crustal-scale Avoca Fault which separates the western Stawell Zone from the Eastern Bendigo Zone. The western side of the Yeungroon project contains the historic Golden Jacket hard-rock reef mine associated with the regional-scale, northwest-trending Golden Jacket fault. Historic mining records indicate the Golden Jacket mine produced quartz-rich ore with grades of up to 250 g/t Au (VICMINE Report ID 373410*), however the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization has yet to be tested by drilling.

The Eastern side of the project is underlain by Ordovician rocks of the Castlemaine Group and comprises the northern extent of the Wedderburn goldfield where numerous small-scale, historic alluvial and hard-rock mines are located. Previous exploration in these areas by Petratherm Pty. identified numerous untested, north-trending arsenic-in-soil anomalies considered prospective for reef-hosted gold mineralization (see PTR.ASX announcement dated March 27 th , 2020**).

The structural architecture of the deformed bedrock on both sides of the Avoca fault remains largely undefined due to widespread post-mineralization cover rocks. Data, from the property-scale, airborne geophysical survey will assist with structural interpretation of both target areas and will form the basis for follow-up ground-based geophysical and geochemical surveys.

Geophysical Survey

Outback has retained Thomson Airborne to collect over 8,000 line kilometers of fixed-wing, magnetic and radiometric data (Figure 1). The survey will be flown on east-west oriented lines spaced 100 metres apart.

Community Engagement

Outback recognizes the importance of open and honest community engagement in all our exploration activities. We approach all our exploration activities in a sustainable manner and ensure our activities comply with the Victorian Code of Practice for Mineral Exploration. As such, community consultation with local landowners has commenced.

Data Verification

The technical information disclosed in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie , P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia . The initial Phase 1 exploration program is well underway on two of the four company tenements. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

Chris Donaldson , CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

