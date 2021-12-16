70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes Visible gold noted in several holes Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek Freegold Ventures Limited is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade ...

FVL:CA