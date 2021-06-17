Video Link: Green Battery Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has completed the design of an up to 6000m drill program on its road accessible Berkwood Graphite Project located in Northern Quebec, Canada, and permitting is underway. The program has been designed by the Company’s Board of Directors and technical advisors as well as we have engaged Longford Exploration to help coordinate the fieldwork and …

(TheNewswire)

Video Link:

Green Battery Minerals Inc. (”Green” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTC:G B MIF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the design of an up to 6000m drill program on its road accessible Berkwood Graphite Project located in Northern Quebec, Canada, and permitting is underway. The program has been designed by the Company’s Board of Directors and technical advisors as well as we have engaged Longford Exploration to help coordinate the fieldwork and synchronize the program, as they have done so successfully in all our previous drill programs. In the summer of 2019, (pre covid), Green Battery’s technical team visited the Berkwood property and conducted a detailed survey of the selected drill locations in order to determine the best roads and trails to be used or opened and to locate appropriate sources for water for the drill program. The team also channel sampled new undrilled graphite outcrops that were completely exposed at surface and test results proved numerous areas with high-grade graphite with excellent metallurgy. (NR Oct 1st, 2019).

The drill program this summer will be done to accomplish three goals.

1. The first objective is to conduct step out and infill drilling designed to increase the already proven resource on Zone 1 (see news release dated Aug 19, 2019). Having hit graphite in every hole drilled to date on Zone 1 this is not an exploratory program but rather completely designed to increase the companies resource size.

2. The second objective is to drill Zone 6. The Company is fortunate that the graphite structure on our property bends and folds and causes numerous outcrops. One of these large outcrops is zone 6 and it has not been drilled before. Channel samples from the zone have already proven to contain extremely high-grade graphite with excellent metallurgy. Having surface sampled the zone 6 drill locations, and proved there is graphite there already, mitigates much of the risk going into this drill program. It is now a matter of “how big and what grade is the graphitic body” as compared to “is it graphite.

3. The third objective to use these drill results to further our preliminary economic assessment PEA. PEAs include information on mineral project economics at various metal/mineral prices. This will include an estimate NPV (Net Present Value) of the resource and an estimated IRR (Internal Rate of Return). (NR May 20 th , 2021)

Green Battery Minerals Inc. has a proven road-accessible graphite resource located in Northern Quebec. The uniqueness of our graphite is what makes us different from many other of the world’s graphite deposits. Over the past five years, the Company has discovered and developed its Berkwood Graphite Project which has shown to have not only extremely high grades, but also extremely large flake size compared to other world graphite sources. These characteristics allow us to use a cleaner and greener purification process that reduces the use of hazardous materials. (NR Feb 7th, 2019 and Aug 27th, 2019).



Click Image To View Full Size

Zone 6, the red triangles are known outcrops that have been channel sampled and have grades up to 40+% graphite.



Click Image To View Full Size

ZONE 6 Geophysical Anomalies representing a large outcropping graphitic body that has returned excellent high grade graphite with excellent metallurgy.

The Company’s graphite is outcropping on surface, which means there will be less waste rock removal and less disruption of the earth, as well as easier to reclaim back to its natural state. These qualities increase the economics of the project significantly as well as allow us to maintain our environmentally friendly business model. Green Battery is also pleased to state that the Company will benefit from existing extensive infrastructure including hydroelectric power, year-round maintained highways and a local skilled workforce. All of our properties are road accessible so we can drive to our properties and there is accommodation close by. All these factors help make our program greener, cleaner and maintains the Companies strong ESG mandate.



Click Image To View Full Size

Zone 6 outcrops and channel sampling



Click Image To View Full Size

Zone 6 with logging road access.

CEO Tom Yingling states: “ I am very pleased to have the drill permitting process underway. We have a very exciting and large drill program designed. Drilling zone 1 for the fifth time should add significantly to the Company’s resource size as a lot of the drilling is low risk step out and infill drilling from previous successful drill holes. I am pleased to finally drill zone 6 as well as it has tested graphite from its outcrops and channel samples, so we know its graphite now we just need to see how big it is. The geophysical anomaly which was used to initially target, discover and sample it indicates it could be very large.”

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

‘ Thomas Yingling ’

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

or 1-604-343-7740

info@greenbatteryminerals.com www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.