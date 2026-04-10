Alcoa (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) is a global industry leader in alumina and aluminum products with a Vision to build a legacy of excellence for future generations. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating with excellence, care for people and lead with courage, our Purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater safety, efficiency, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.