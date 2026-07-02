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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 02, 2026 11:56AM PST
Aluminum prices recently surged to a four-year high of more than US$3,760 per ton, driven by geopolitical tensions from the US-Iran war.
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Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has agreed to acquire the bulk of South32's (ASX:S32,OTCPL:SOUHY) global aluminum portfolio in a transaction valued at up to US$5.6 billion, expanding its portfolio across the global upstream bauxite and aluminum markets.
The transaction delivers Alcoa control over a diversified asset base, which includes an 86 percent stake in the Worsley Alumina refinery and an interest in the Boddington bauxite mine in Western Australia.
In Brazil, Alcoa consolidates joint venture interests by absorbing South32’s 36 percent stake in the Alumar alumina refinery and a 40 percent stake in the Alumar aluminum smelter.
It will also acquire a 33 percent interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte bauxite mine, though that specific transfer remains subject to pre-emptive rights held by joint venture partners.
The transaction also hands Alcoa a new operating hub in South Africa through the acquisition of the Hillside Aluminium smelter and the idled Bayside smelter property.
The Mozal Aluminium operation in Mozambique, currently under care and maintenance due to unresolved power contract risks, is excluded from the deal. South32 noted its divestment remains under active consideration.
The acquisition expands Alcoa’s global bauxite share from 8.5 percent to 13 percent, lifting its attributable bauxite production by 53.6 percent to nearly 53 million tons annually.
Its seaborne alumina volume will grow 51.6 percent, while its aluminum smelting capacity increases by 26 percent. Alcoa estimates the combination will unlock US$900 million in net present value synergies, heavily driven by optimizing life-of-asset planning for adjacent operations in Western Australia.
“This is exactly the type of opportunity Alcoa is built to execute,” Alcoa CEO and President William F. Oplinger said in a press release. “These high-quality, globally relevant assets are a strong strategic fit within our portfolio and align directly with our strengths as a leading pure-play upstream aluminum company.”
Following the announcement, Alcoa shares slipped roughly 2 percent to just above US$51 apiece in after-hours trading. South32 shares similarly declined 2 percent at the market open in Australia.
For South32, the divestment continues a multi-year structural overhaul following the sale of its coal assets in 2024 and its Cerro Matoso operation in Colombia last December.
The deal also coincides with the official start of Matthew Daley’s tenure as CEO. He succeeds Graham Kerr, who will remain as a strategic advisor to support the transaction's completion.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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