Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Zinc Investing

Metals Acquisition to Invest in Polymetals as Company Plans Endeavor Mine Restart

Polymetals is looking to restart the Endeavor silver-zinc-lead mine in New South Wales, with production targeted for H1 2025.

A stack of AU$100 bills.
Robyn Mackenzie / Shutterstock

Metals Acquisition (MAC) (NYSE:MTAL,ASX:MAC) has signed a strategic investment deal with Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL), which is working to restart the Endeavor silver-zinc-lead mine and processing plant.

The transaction will see MAC make an initial AU$2.5 million investment in Polymetals for a 4.31 percent interest in the company. An additional AU$2.5 million is on the table subject to several conditions outlined in a Monday (May 27) press release, including Polymetals securing enough funding to restart the mine and processing plant.

The companies will also have to enter into a water offtake agreement, as well as a tolling agreement for the treatment of zinc ore delivered to Polymetals by MAC. In addition, MAC will have to secure third-party consent for its plans.

Polymetals is in the midst of acquiring Endeavor from CBH Resources, a subsidiary of Toho Zinc (TSE:5707). Endeavor is located in New South Wales' Cobar Basin, which is known for its prolific mineral production.

MAC highlights in its release that Endeavor is located about 40 kilometres north of its CSA copper mine. CSA is one of the oldest operating copper mines in Australia, with mining activity dating back to 1871. The site was acquired by MAC from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) in June 2023, and the company sees synergies with Endeavor.

Mick McMullen, CEO of MAC, believes the transaction could unlock value in the Cobar Basin.

“As recently announced, the CSA Copper mine appears to host high grade zinc mineralisation near surface and adjacent to existing development. Subject to exploration success, modifying factors and some permitting, we think that having the option to treat this material at Endeavor can potentially create significant value for our shareholders," he said.

The deal between MAC and Polymetals follows the release of MAC’s latest quarterly activities report on April 29. The company reported copper production of 8,786 tonnes, down 11 percent from the previous quarter. According to MAC, the decline came on the back of power issues and lower grades at CSA's East and West deposits.

The company's 2024 copper guidance is set at 38,000 to 43,000 tonnes. It also completed its Australian initial public offering during the first quarter, raising AU$325 million before costs.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MTAL
silver investinglead investingzinc stockssilver stockslead stocksasx stocksnyse stockszinc investingZinc Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22265.05-108.33
TSXV611.03+4.62
DOW38852.86-216.73
S&P 5005306.04+1.32
NASD17019.88+99.09
ASX7788.30+60.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2361.30+9.03
Silver32.09+0.46
Copper4.88+0.12
Oil80.28+2.56
Heating Oil2.500.00
Natural Gas2.61+0.09
×