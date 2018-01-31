Gold Investing

China Gold International Resources Provides Preliminary 2017 Production and Guidance and 2018 Outlook

January 31, 2018
China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (“China Gold  International  Resources” or  the  “Company”)  is  pleased  to provide preliminary guidance on 2017 operating and production results at both of its mines and announce its goals for 2018.

2017 Production Highlights – Gold:

  • Gold production of 186,957 ounces from the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine (“CSH Mine” or “CSH”), slightly increased from 185,052 ounces produced in 2016;
  • Gold production of 47,710 ounces from the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine (“Jiama Mine” or “Jiama”), representing an 82% increase compared to 2016;
  • The Company’s consolidated gold production from both mines was 234,667 ounces, exceeding previously announced annual production guidance of 218,700 ounces by 15,967 ounces or 7%.

Click here to read the full text release.

