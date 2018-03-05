Gold Investing

ATAC Resources Gets Approval for Tote Road to Rackla Gold Property

• March 5, 2018
ATAC Resources (TSXV:ATC) is pleased to announce that the company has received a joint approval from the Yukon Government and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, for its proposed private tote road to their Rackla Gold property. This signifies the completion of the review process by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board, which paves the way for ATAC to apply for its key permits.

ATAC’s President and CEO, Graham Downs said:

“The receipt of a positive joint Decision Document between the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun and the Yukon Government is a major de-risking milestone for the Company and all three projects within the Rackla Gold Property”.

Click here to read the full press release.

