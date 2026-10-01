Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 01, 2026 11:24AM PST
The transaction adds an ionic clay deposit to complement its existing high-grade Mount Weld hard rock operation in Western Australia.
T. Schneider / Shutterstock
Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTCQX:LYSDY) is set to acquire Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI,OTCPL:METOF) in an all-share, US$678 million transaction to consolidate control over the largest known ionic clay rare earth deposit outside of China.
The acquisition secures Meteoric’s flagship Caldeira rare earth project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, diversifying Lynas’ resource base and adding an ionic clay deposit to complement its existing high-grade Mount Weld hard rock operation in Western Australia.
“Lynas is very pleased with the potential to bring together the Caldeira deposit which is the largest known ionic clay rare earth Mineral Resource outside China reported in accordance with the JORC Code, and Lynas’ high grade Mt Weld deposit and leading rare earth operations,” Lynas Chairman John Humphrey said in a statement.
Under the binding Scheme Implementation Deed, Lynas will acquire 100 percent of Meteoric shares, exchanging 0.0207 Lynas shares for each Meteoric share.
A recently completed definitive feasibility study for Caldeira outlines average annual production of approximately 3,862 tons of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxides and 127 tons of dysprosium-terbium (DyTb) oxides over the mine's life.
Across its measured, indicated, and inferred mineral resources, the Caldeira deposit contains an estimated 802,000 tons of NdPr and 41,000 tons of DyTb.
Lynas indicated the transaction will increase its reported measured and indicated total rare earth oxide mineral resources by approximately 79 percent, and its ore reserves by roughly 26 percent, on a pro forma basis.
The company noted potential synergies integrating Caldeira output into its existing downstream operations in Malaysia, while also evaluating the development of downstream processing facilities within Brazil.
“I am very proud that the work of our team has attracted a partner of Lynas Rare Earths' calibre to Caldeira," Meteoric Executive Chair Andrew Tunks said. "That discipline is why Caldeira stands where it does today: an orebody that is high grade, highly recoverable, low in capital intensity, low in operating cost, and highly scalable."
Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, whose Hancock Prospecting is Lynas' largest shareholder with a 7.6 percent stake, has actively backed ex-China critical mineral developers across her portfolio.
The acquisition builds upon Lynas' broader momentum this year. In March, the company extended its long-term supply agreement with Japan Australia Rare Earths to 2038 and secured a 10-year operating license renewal for its Malaysian processing facility.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Rare Earth Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.