ASX:MEI

Meteoric Resources NL explores mineral tenements. It focuses on iron, gold, copper, and nickel deposits with a portfolio of projects in Brazil, Canada, Western Australia, and Northern Territory. The company projects include Juruena Gold Project, Brazil; Palm Springs Gold Project, Western Australia; Novo Astro Project; Warrego North Project; and Webb Diamond JV. The Group has three reportable segments being exploration activities in Brazil, exploration activities in Canada and exploration activities in Australia.