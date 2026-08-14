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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 14, 2026 10:45AM PST
N.D. Fernandez / Shutterstock
Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) reached 1.85 million units in July 2026, tallying a 9 percent year-on-year increase and bringing year-to-date sales to 11.5 million units, according to data released by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).
While global expansion accelerated following a turbulent first quarter, regional market conditions diverged sharply.
Strong growth in Europe, bolstered by consumer subsidy frameworks, contrasted with deep contractions in North America following the expiration of US federal tax incentives late last year.
Concurrently, domestic sales in China showed early signs of stabilization while automakers expanded overseas shipments to record levels.
The global EV market continues to be defined by regional divergence," wrote a BMI Senior EV Analyst. "However, year-to-date EV sales growth increased yet again in July 2026 following the turbulent start to the year in both China and North America."
Regional divergence across major markets
European EV sales expanded 33 percent year-on-year in July to 450,000 units, pushing the region's year-to-date growth rate to 28 percent.
Despite a 17 percent month-on-month contraction, momentum remained intact across major national markets. France recorded an 81 percent year-on-year sales increase, while sales grew 46 percent in Germany and 43 percent in the UK.
In Spain, year-to-date sales rose 34 percent ahead of the August 4 launch of the government's new 'Auto+' program. The initiative provides base subsidies up to €4,500 (US$5,190) for passenger EVs, retroactively applicable to January 1, 2026, replacing the MOVES III scheme that expired at the end of 2025.
Conversely, North American EV sales fell 27 percent year-on-year in July to 140,000 units. The contraction follows the removal of US federal EV tax credits at the end of September 2025.
In Canada, regulators began allocating import permits under a bilateral quota agreement with China allowing up to 49,000 Chinese-made EVs annually at reduced tariff rates.
Authorities allocated more than half of the 24,500 permits available for the first six-month window by mid-August, including 2,400 permits issued during the first week of the month.
China’s domestic EV market contracted 5 percent year-on-year in July to 980,000 units, improving its year-to-date performance to -12 percent.
Despite lower absolute sales volumes compared to 2025, EV market penetration exceeded 50 percent across multiple months in 2026, up from 48 percent across the first seven months of 2025, as overall combustion vehicle sales dropped at a faster rate.
Chinese manufacturers also expanded international shipments, exporting a record 500,000 new energy vehicles in July.
Rare earth bottlenecks pressure supply chains
Despite the ongoing expansion of global EV manufacturing, structural supply constraints in rare earth permanent magnets continue to serve as a hurdle in domestic supply chains.
Securing processed rare earth elements outside China remains a primary operational risk. While raw deposits exist globally, Western industrial supply chains face technical and economic hurdles in processing and chemical separation.
"The problem is extracting them in an efficient, economic way," Adrián Godás Della Ripa, senior analyst at Fastmarkets, told the Investing News Network in a recent interview.
He noted that access to separated materials has superseded raw supply metrics, creating a bifurcated market structure where non-Chinese materials command a security premium over domestic Chinese spot prices.
"It is a question for the customers and buyers," Godás said. "We have this very cheap material from China, or we decide to pay a premium in a sense of security."
Downstream manufacturing of high-performance permanent magnets also presents additional technical hurdles due to intellectual property constraints.
Chemical separation remains a second major bottleneck, considering the technical complexity of rare earth separation.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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