Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Announces New Financing

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - August 13, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program undercutting our previously announced surface gold intersections obtained in the stripped area within the open pit footprint of our Parbec gold deposit has been completed with two drillholes completed. We have visually observed in drill core the lithologies we are targeting at Parbec, samples will be taken and assayed with results released when available.
Completed Parbec Drill Program
This map shows the two completed drill holes as well as the previously press released channels, including 2 of the 3 channels for which we do not yet have results. The two drill holes were designed as undercuts beneath the surface channel intersections reported on July 30, 2026, and to target deeper mineralized targets. Drill hole parameters will be disclosed in conjunction with assay results.
Renforth's had initially planned to drill three holes this program: two undercuts of known mineralization and a third hole targeting a data void within the deposit model. The two undercut holes were drilled deeper than planned, consuming both the budgeted meterage and the drill time allotted to the third hole. The third hole has been deferred to Renforth's next drill program at Parbec
Renforth is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $1,000,000 proceeds via the sale of flow through shares at $0.03 per share or common share units priced at $0.025 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one half of one warrant. A whole warrant will be exercisable to purchase a common share for a period of 18 months at the price of $0.05 per warrant share.
The use of proceeds for any funds raised in this financing is;
1 – an internal MRE update for Renforth's wholly owned Parbec gold deposit. This update will include;
a) Assay results from the recently completed undercut drill program when received
b) Surface channel sample results including those already received and press released July 30th, 2026, and to be received from the additional 2026 channeling.
c) All the available surface results generated by Renforth in several prospecting and channeling campaigns since 2015 will be incorporated into the resource model and, in conjunction with drill data and will be used to, where warranted, extend the modelled mineralization to surface. The current MRE modelled mineralization is not consistently brought to surface within, or outside of, the open pit footprint.
d) The internal review will incorporate a current gold price and updated operating cost assumptions in the NSR calculation, replacing the $2,100 USD gold price and historical cost assumptions used in the April 2025 MRE.
The Company is undertaking this internal review of the Parbec deposit to inform future exploration targeting. This internal review may incorporate updated commodity price and cost assumptions for sensitivity analysis purposes only. This internal review is not, and is not intended to constitute, a new mineral resource estimate or an update to the April 2025 NI 43-101 technical report. Any future mineral resource estimate will be disclosed in accordance with NI 43-101 and supported by an updated technical report.
2 – the continuation of the surface stripping on the Parbec gold deposit within the open pit footprint in order to extend channel sampling and constrain channels 51 and 58 which, as press released July 30th, 2026, returned the following unconstrained intervals;
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Channel 51 – 2.97g/t Au over 10.2m including silver sub-intervals of 2.48g/t Ag over 2m, 1.93g/t Ag over 1m and 4.42g/t Ag over 1.75m as detailed below
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Channel 58 – 8.02g/t Au over 2.55m including 28.77g/t Au and 3.6g/t Ag over 0.6m
Renforth is still awaiting the results for channels CHNL-PAR-26-59, CHNL-PAR-26-60 and CHNL-PAR-26-61, they will be released once received. Please refer to the press release of July 30th, 2026, for the sampling and assay protocols applicable to the previously press released assay highlights restated above.
Parbec Remaining Area To Be Stripped
The area outlined in blue requires additional stripping and washing. Channel sampling previously completed in this area required digging through loose soil and rubble to reach bedrock, which limited Renforth's ability to properly expose and map the bedrock surface and to cut channels. Both CHNL-PAR-26-51 and CHNL-PAR-26-58 were terminated where further hand excavation was no longer practical. Once washing is completed, additional sampling can be undertaken to extend these channels to constrain results, additional channels will be cut where warranted by visual results.
This press release does not include assay results from the recently completed drill program at Parbec. Assay results will be released when received and reviewed by the Company's qualified person.
Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release, including the completion of drilling and visual observations, has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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