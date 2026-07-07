Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Fastmarkets senior analyst Adrián Godás Della Ripa said China's export controls have transformed rare earths into a strategic market where security of supply often takes precedence over price.

While governments are pushing to diversify supply chains, Godás argues the greatest bottleneck is no longer mine development but the technical expertise required for separation, refining and magnet manufacturing. He also explains why not all rare earth elements should be viewed equally, highlighting the importance of understanding individual supply-demand dynamics when evaluating projects.

The discussion also examines recycling, government policy, vertical integration and the growing influence of electric vehicles, robotics, data centers and defense on long-term demand. Listen to the full interview for Godás' outlook on rare earth markets, China's evolving role and the challenges facing Western efforts to build an independent supply chain.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.