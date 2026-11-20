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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 20, 2026 11:17AM PST
Under current policies, the IEA expects annual nuclear investment to climb to around US$135 billion on average through 2035, from US$55 billion over the past decade.
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The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lifted its long-term outlook for nuclear power, saying the supply shock from the Strait of Hormuz is set to reinforce the industry’s revival in an echo of the oil crises of the 1970s.
In its recently released World Energy Outlook 2026, the agency projects global nuclear capacity rising from 420 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to 592 GW by 2035 and 886 GW by 2050 under its Stated Policies Scenario, which also factors in measures governments have formally proposed but not yet adopted.
Under the Current Policies Scenario, which covers only measures already in place, capacity reaches 583 GW in 2035 and 825 GW in 2050. The IEA stresses that none of its scenarios are forecasts.
Nuclear generation under the Stated Policies Scenario is 8 percent higher in 2035 than in last year’s outlook, with much of the increase in China, Europe and the US, the report states.
The agency said its projections open up the prospect of nuclear output growing faster than electricity demand. In the same scenario, nuclear’s share of global generation rises from 9 percent in 2025 to 11 percent by 2050.
The build-out is already underway.
Nearly 90 GW of new capacity was under construction in 17 countries as of July 2026, the most in more than 35 years, mostly in China, India, South Korea, Russia, Egypt and Türkiye. Construction began on eight reactors in the first half of 2026, one of the highest levels in 40 years.
China accounts for more than 40 percent of capacity under construction and is projected to overtake both the US and the European Union in operating capacity by around 2030.
More than 50 countries now have plans or targets for nuclear power, many with an interest in small modular reactors (SMRs). In the US, technology companies seeking power for data centers are adding to demand, with more than 40 GW of SMRs linked to announced procurement agreements.
The agency describes the Hormuz disruption as the largest energy supply shock the world has faced. Cumulative losses have reached 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of gas from the Gulf, and diesel prices have hit records above US$200 per barrel.
“The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “And I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.”
The World Nuclear Association welcomed the report but disputed the comeback label. “Nuclear is not a technology making a comeback, but an energy source that has been the backbone of decarbonisation and energy security for decades,” Director General Sama Bilbao y León said, adding that what has changed is the recognition of its value.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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