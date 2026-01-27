Hecla Mining to Sell Casa Berardi Gold Mine to Orezone for Up to US$593 Million
The Idaho-based miner will exit a long-running gold asset as it sharpens its focus on silver.
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has agreed to sell its Casa Berardi gold operation in Québec to Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE,OTCQX:ORZCF) for total consideration of up to US$593 million.
The deal, announced on Monday (January 26), involves the sale of Hecla Québec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla that holds the Casa Berardi mine and related exploration properties.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hecla expects to receive up to US$593 million through a mix of upfront cash, equity, deferred payments and contingent consideration.
Hecla will receive US$160 million in cash at closing, along with about 65.7 million Orezone common shares, representing about 9.9 percent of Orezone’s pro forma shares outstanding, currently valued at roughly US$112 million.
In addition, Hecla is set to receive US$80 million in deferred cash payments, split into US$30 million payable 18 months after closing and US$50 million payable after 30 months.
The remaining consideration is contingent and could total up to US$241 million.
It includes up to US$211 million in production-based royalty payments tied to future open-pit output, calculated at US$80 per ounce for the first 500,000 ounces of gold and US$180 per ounce thereafter.
Hecla may also receive a US$20 million payment upon the granting of certain permits, as well as up to US$10 million linked to a gold price exceeding US$4,200 per ounce.
The transaction is supported by Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV), which Orezone said is a sponsor in the acquisition.
“The sale of Hecla Quebec represents an important milestone in Hecla's transformation as we concentrate capital allocation and operational focus on our world-class silver portfolio,” said Rob Krcmarov, president and CEO of Hecla.
For Orezone, the acquisition marks a major expansion into Canada and adds a producing gold mine to its portfolio. The company said Casa Berardi will complement its Bomboré project in Burkina Faso and will provide diversification in a jurisdiction known for stable mining regulations and established infrastructure.
“This Transaction marks a significant inflection point for Orezone as it adds a proven, cash-flow-generating asset to our portfolio, and provides asset diversification in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction,” said Patrick Downey, president and CEO of Orezone.
Casa Berardi is an underground and open-pit mine located in Québec’s Abitibi region that has been in operation since the late 1980s. It has produced over 3.2 million ounces of gold to date.
As of the end of 2024, its proven and probable reserves stood at 1.3 million ounces, with additional measured, indicated and inferred resources supporting future operations.
Casa Berardi's gold production guidance for 2026 is between 83,000 and 91,000 ounces.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.