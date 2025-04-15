Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals Boosts Market Position through Root Lithium Project

A preliminary economic assessment has confirmed the viability of the project, estimating the need for US$330 million to accelerate the project.

Lithium batteries and wires with a lithium periodic symbol and rocks on a dark surface.
jroballo / Adobe Stock

North America-focused Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1,OTC Pink:GTMLF) has completed an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Root lithium project in Ontario, Canada.

Green Technology Metals said that the PEA evaluated Root on a standalone basis, while the December 2023 PEA combined Root with the company's advanced Seymour lithium project. The new PEA took into consideration the recently updated Root Project MRE, revised pit optimisations and mine development options, and changed lithium market conditions.

“(The PEA confirms Root) as a technically and economically robust standalone operation,” Managing Director Cameron Henry said in an April 9 release. “With a longer mine life, reduced upfront capital requirements, and strong economics, Root is well-positioned to support GT1’s broader strategy of establishing a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Ontario.”

