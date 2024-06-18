- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Former GM Leader Joins Energy Fuels to Boost Rare Earths Operations
Debra Bennethum, a former critical minerals leader at GM, has joined Energy Fuels as the company's director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.
Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) announced the appointment of Debra Bennethum, formerly of General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM), as director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.
According to a Monday (June 17) release, Bennethum brings extensive expertise from her tenure at GM, where she worked to ensure secure supply of key EV materials, including rare earths and critical battery minerals.
Her role included finding and vetting suppliers, as well as leading negotiations for long-term supply deals. Bennethum also managed investment projects worth over US$1.5 billion, forging strategic partnerships for GM.
At Energy Fuels, she will leverage her experience to enhance the company's rare earths business. This includes strengthening relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and negotiating supply agreements.
Her appointment underscores Energy Fuels' commitment to expanding its US-based rare earths operations, highlighted by recent commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths at the White Mesa mill in Utah.
“Ms. Bennethum brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships in EV and automotive supply chains to advance Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading, integrated rare earth business, which recently began commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earths at our White Mesa Mill in Utah, USA,” said Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers in a press release.
“Having worked at GM for over 12 years, including key roles in EV, hybrid and critical mineral supply chains, we believe Ms. Bennethum is the ideal person to lead Energy Fuels' rare earth marketing efforts and collaborations, including the sale of our products to metal-makers, magnet-makers, EV and automotive OEMs, renewable energy companies, rare earth recycling companies, U.S. defense suppliers, and other customers,” he added.
White Mesa achieved commercial production of on-spec separated rare earths on June 10, making it one of the largest commercial rare earths separation circuits outside of China. The mill is capable of producing separated neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), essential for high-performance magnets in EVs and renewable energy technologies.
Energy Fuels anticipates ramping up production to meet growing demand while advancing its uranium operations. The company is a leading US uranium miner and produces vanadium when market conditions are appropriate.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
