Fury Gold Mines Advances Québec Precious Metals Acquisition
While the transaction remains subject to final approvals, both companies have expressed confidence in the deal’s ability to unlock value for shareholders and accelerate the exploration and development of their assets.
Fury Gold Mines (TSX:FURY,NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) announced that its acquisition of Québec Precious Metals (QPM) (TSXV:QPM,OTCQB:CJCFF) is advancing on schedule, on track to reach completion before April 30.
The deal, announced in February, aims to consolidate a 157,000 hectare portfolio of gold and critical minerals projects in Québec, positioning the combined company for enhanced exploration and growth.
QPM has obtained both a no-objection letter from Corporations Canada and an interim order from the Québec Superior Court. These allow it to proceed with an April 22 meeting where shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition.
For its part, Fury has secured conditional approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.
QPM’s shareholder circular, which is now available on SEDAR+, outlines the details of the merger and includes updated financial disclosures from Fury. Notably, Fury expects to record a non-cash impairment charge as of December 31, 2024, to align the carrying value of its mineral properties with its market capitalization.
Under the terms of the agreement, QPM shareholders will receive 0.0741 Fury shares for each QPM share, valuing QPM at approximately C$0.04 per share — a 33 percent premium based on closing prices as of February 25.
Upon completion of the deal, Fury shareholders will own approximately 95 percent of the combined company, while QPM shareholders will hold the remaining 5 percent.
“This transaction is an exciting opportunity given it doubles Fury’s land package in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Quebec and unites complementary assets, teams, and investor bases, which should ultimately increase shareholder value at both companies," Fury CEO Tim Clark said, describing the transaction as a transformational step.
Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, echoed this sentiment, commenting, "By combining with Fury, QPM’s shareholders will benefit from the synergies and cost savings of leveraging the combined company’s excellent management team for funding and obtaining required permits to continue drilling at Sakami.”
The merger will significantly expand Fury’s footprint in Québec’s resource-rich Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
QPM’s flagship Sakami project, a 70,900 hectare gold and lithium property, has demonstrated strong exploration potential, with drilling identifying gold mineralization across widths of up to 75 meters and depths of up to 500 meters.
Its Elmer East project contains a 4.2 kilometer gold- and base metals-bearing structure, where grab samples have returned gold values as high as 68.1 grams per metric ton, alongside significant zinc and copper concentrations.
Beyond gold and lithium, QPM brings a strategic rare earths asset into the combined portfolio.
The Kipawa heavy rare earth elements project, in which QPM holds a 68 percent interest, hosts a historically defined 2013 reserve estimate of 19.8 million metric tons. It has road access and is in proximity to infrastructure.
While the transaction is moving forward as planned, it remains subject to various conditions, including approval from at least two-thirds of QPM shareholders, and final court and regulatory approvals.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.