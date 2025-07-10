Cartier Unveils VRIFY-Generated AI Model Highlighting Key Discovery Targets Ahead of Largest-Ever Drill Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE:6CA) is pleased to present its new predictive model for the Cadillac Project in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec, created with Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) using VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA. With robust geoscientific information from across the 14,000-ha Cadillac Property, the Company was able to unlock value from this data by leveraging VRIFY's proprietary algorithms and feature processing to generate a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) over the entire land package. The VPS is a probabilistic value, helping Cartier's team prioritize and guide a portion of the Company's upcoming 100,000-m drill program using an approach backed by data-driven insights.

 

For an interactive view of Cartier's 3D model showcasing the AI results, please use the link below:
  https://vrify.com/decks/18798   

 

Philippe Cloutier, President & CEO, stated: ″ We are very impressed by the results generated from DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. These results reveal potential extensions of known mineralization laterally and at depth, and more significantly, map out new subsurface zones of high prospectivity. We're particularly excited by the discovery of multiple areas that showed high prospective scores where little to no drilling or modern exploration efforts exist. ″ Adding, ″ We will drill these areas and have planned contingency drilling to follow up on successes. ″

 

″ Cartier's recent results are highly encouraging, particularly within the context of a mature, historically productive mining camp where multiple high-potential zones remain untested, ″ noted Steve de Jong, CEO and Co-Founder, VRIFY. ″ These outcomes highlight the strength of leveraging artificial intelligence as an exploration tool, demonstrating how AI-assisted analysis of geoscientific datasets can systematically identify targets that were previously overlooked by conventional methods. ″

 

  Data Compilation and Feature Processing  

 

The Company and VRIFY have collaborated to undertake extensive data aggregation and synthesis, leveraging sophisticated AI techniques to extract meaningful insights from a wide range of proprietary and publicly available datasets, including:

 
  • Over 158,000 drill hole assays from ~ 544,000 m of drilling contained in ~ 4,500 holes;
    •  
  • Surficial geochemistry including rocks, soils, glacial till, bark, and stream and lake sediments totalling over 8,500 individual assays;
    •  
  • Over 15,000 individual structural data points from regional and local bedrock mapping and down hole measurements;
    •  
  • Regional geophysics including magnetics, EM, and gravity providing continuous coverage over the entire Cadillac Property;
    •  
  • Several local high-resolution geophysical surveys including IP, ground and helicopter magnetics, and VLF data.
    •  

Using VRIFY's proprietary Feature Processing, a total of 148 additional geoscientific products were created and leveraged to enhance the predictive modelling at Cadillac (Figure 1). These products have been instrumental in providing additional geoscientific insights and have proven to hold considerable predictive power for target generation.

 

 Data stack representing the raw regional and proprietary data sets at the Cadillac Property (left-hand side) and fully integrated data stack after VRIFY's Feature Processing (right-hand side).

 

  Figure 1. Data stack representing the raw regional and proprietary data sets at the Cadillac Property (left-hand side) and fully integrated data stack after VRIFY's Feature Processing (right-hand side).  

 

  The Predictive Model and Target Generation  

 

Through the use of DORA, the Company was able to run multiple experiments incorporating different data sets, metal thresholds, and AI parameters resulting in a fine-tuned predictive model over the entire land package. Due to the robust nature of Cartier's data set, DORA was also able to project VPS results at depth, revealing potential extensions of known mineralization and also mapping out new subsurface zones of high prospectivity. This resulted in the recognition of multiple areas that showed high VPS scores where there was previously little to no drilling or modern exploration efforts (Figures 2 and 3).

 

 Cadillac AI model overview identifying target areas.
Figure 2. Cadillac AI model overview identifying target areas.  

 

For each of the targets generated, VRIFY provided Cartier with a Feature Importance Table explaining the relative weight of influence each geoscientific input had on the prospectivity model for that area. This has allowed the Company's technical team to gain unbiased insights into the predictive power of its data sets and incorporate these insights into strategic decision making to inform their upcoming exploration campaign.

 

 Feature Importance Table, Example Omicron Target.
Figure 3. Feature Importance Table, Example Omicron Target.  

 

  The Largest Ever Drill Program on Cadillac Property  

 

Cartier is now fully funded for the largest-ever drill program on the Cadillac Property consisting of 100,000-m planned over the next 18 months. The drill program is set to begin late August 2025 and will include approximately 600 drill holes supported by two rigs focused on expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets. Approximately 25% of the 100,000m is going to be dedicated to exploring targets generated by DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, alongside other litho-structural targets.

 

  AI-Driven Exploration and Real-Time Insight  

 

DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, uses a combination of proprietary algorithms and datasets, that include a wide variety of exploration features, to train predictive models. This platform leverages complex data relationships to predict mineral exploration targets, streamlining the process of identifying viable mineral systems that can then be further validated by geoscientists. The automation of target generation also allows trained models to be updated quickly with new data from ongoing exploration, as well as VRIFY's growing database, creating an iterative workflow to improve accuracy and results.

 

For more information, visit VRIFY.com.

 

  Qualified Person  

 

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

 

  About Cartier Resources Inc.  

 

 Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d'Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d'Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.

 

The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment  1 (PEA) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (MRE) totaling 7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category .

 

1.   NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023   .

 

For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
  philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com   
  www.ressourcescartier.com   

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.  

 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ad669e7-8d18-4542-9a1a-159e1bc1a3f0    
   https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18dcdfc3-f302-4cdf-9e26-c075350a6b86    
   https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ebc69e-32cb-43c8-bfa5-456a4c6e045a   

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

Cartier ResourcesECR:CCTSXV:ECRPrecious Metals Investing
ECR:CC
Cartier Resources
Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

Cartier Resources

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

 

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier″ or the "Company″) is pleased to announce it has awarded all contracts for its fully funded, 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec. This ambitious 18-month campaign is the largest ever undertaken on the project and marks a major step forward in Cartier's strategy to unlock the district-scale high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault corridor.

 

The 100,000-metre diamond drilling program will include approximately 600 drill holes and be supported by two drill rigs. Targeting will focus on both expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets identified through ongoing geological modelling and past exploration success. Permitting process is now underway and planned launch of program is anticipated for late August, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

 

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce the execution of an agreement (the ″ Agreement ″) with Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (″ Exploits ″) to option 100% of its interests in three groups of exclusive exploration rights, located in the Province of Québec, commonly referred to as: (a) the ″Wilson project″ located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon (the ″ Wilson Property ″); (b) the ″Fenton project″ located in Chapais (the ″ Fenton Property ″); and (c) the ″Benoist project″ located in Miquelon (the ″ Benoist Property ″), together the ″ Properties ″.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

 

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Company ") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2025, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:

 
                     
  Name    Votes for    % For  
Myrzah Tavares Bello 52,547,290 98.17
Philippe Cloutier 53,412,290 99.79
Mario Jacob 53,412,290 99.79
Alain Laplante 53,388,268 99.74
Daniel Massé 53,412,290 99.79
Manuel Peiffer 53,388,268 99.74
 

 
The stock option plan of the Company (the " Plan ") as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2025 (the " Circular ") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

 

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

 

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,395,176.11 (the " Offering ") through a combination of: (i) 27,473,627 units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis qualifying as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the " Premium FT Units ") at $0.182 per Premium FT Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,200.11; and (ii) 26,115,200 units of the Corporation (the " Hard Dollar Units ") issued at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $3,394,976.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

 

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

 

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

Blue Lagoon Resources Officially Opens Dome Mountain Gold Mine in British Columbia

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. 
 
 

July 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG,OTC:BLAGF; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to announce the official opening of its wholly owned Dome Mountain Gold Mine Project, that recently received its mining permit making it one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia in the past decade - and one of just a few high-grade, road-accessible gold projects to reach production-ready status in recent years.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks, issues a snapshot of Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO,OTC:APGOF) (OTCQB: APGOF) showing how it's executing its vision of owning significant silver assets, attracting world class management with the recent appointment of President and CEO, Ross McElroy and building long term value for its shareholders.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/258362_fa89eeeef4e3c963_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme to Complete Valuation Report on Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals INC. (CSE: LFLR,LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "Valuation Report") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.

The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

