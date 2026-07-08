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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 08, 2026 09:23AM PST
The deal is the second transaction in as many months for the silver miner, in June the company formally closed its US$60 million divestment of the Del Toro silver mine in Mexico.
Mike Maniatis / Adobe Stock
First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has agreed to sell its past-producing San Martin silver mine in Mexico to Flextronics Supply and Service for US$90 million in cash, furthering the company’s push to monetize non-core assets held on care and maintenance.
The perimeter of the sale includes the Jalisco Group of Properties, covering 5,245 hectares of mining concessions located 250 kilometers north of Guadalajara.
First Majestic suspended active mining operations at the site and placed the facility under care and maintenance in July 2019 due to security concerns and declining operational efficiencies.
Under a staggered payment structure, Flextronics will pay US$2.5 million at closing, US$2.5 million within 180 days, five annual US$10 million installments, and a final US$35 million payment on August 31, 2032.
Closing is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, pending Mexican antitrust clearance.
The transaction will also transfer all issued and outstanding shares of Minera El Pilon, S.A. de C.V., the subsidiary controlling the San Martin infrastructure.
Flextronics operates under Meridian Capital, an investment firm managing mining and energy developments across Mexico, Venezuela, and Uruguay.
The San Martin deal mirrors the financial architecture used in the company's recent Del Toro exit, where First Majestic traded legacy holding costs for guaranteed near-term liquidity and deferred payouts.
At the June 22 closing of the Del Toro sale, First Majestic received US$30 million upfront, split between US$20 million in cash and US$10 million in Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM,OTCQX:SMDRF) common shares priced at approximately US$0.92 each. The remaining US$30 million in potential consideration is bound to specific development milestones.
Del Toro was placed on care and maintenance by First Majestic in January 2020.
Combined, the two transactions eliminate significant care and maintenance liabilities from First Majestic’s balance sheet while securing up to $150 million in total value.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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