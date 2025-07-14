Video

Silver Price at New Base, What Comes Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Jul 14, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
“We do think there’s more to come with silver," said Mani Alkhafaji of First Majestic Silver.

Mani Alkhafaji, vice president of corporate of development and investor relations at First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) discusses silver's recent price rise.

He notes that the gold-silver mining ratio is at seven to one, while the price ratio is at 90 to one.

"That tells us silver needs to play catch up to collapse that ratio," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Lobo Tiggre, copper bars. play icon
Copper Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Copper's Trump Tariffs — Plus Gold Price, Uranium Opportunity

By Charlotte McLeodJul 13, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, discusses the recent news that the US plans to put a 50 percent tariff on copper imports.

He also weighs in on gold, silver and platinum price drivers, as well as uranium stocks.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mark O'Byrne, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Mark O'Byrne: Gold, Silver Prices Going Much Higher — How Much to Own?

By Charlotte McLeodJul 08, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Mark O'Byrne, managing director at Tara Coins, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He sees much higher prices long term and expects gold to rise to at least US$10,000 per ounce; for silver, O'Byrne believes US$100 to US$150 per ounce is a "conservative" target.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Bert Dohmenplay icon
Gold Investing

Bert Dohmen: Gold, Silver Key as Stock Market Bull Trap Looms

By Charlotte McLeodJul 03, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, sees physical gold and silver as key safe havens as a potential bull trap in the broad stock market plays out.

"We said we're probably going to go to a new high in a major, widely watched index like the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX). It's going to be by a small amount a new high, and that's going to close the bull trap," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

David Erfle, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

David Erfle: Silver Staging "Powerful" Breakout; Plus Gold Stocks and Copper Squeeze

By Charlotte McLeodJul 01, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his short-term outlook for gold, saying it could see a healthy test of US$3,200 per ounce — or even US$2,950 to US$3,000.

Erfle also shares his thoughts on what's coming for silver and copper prices.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.play icon
Platinum Investing

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

By Charlotte McLeodJun 27, 2025
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Gold's safe-haven appeal took another hit toward the end of the week, when Trump said late on Thursday (June 26) that the US had signed a trade deal with China. Although details remain scarce — China's commerce ministry confirmed the arrangement, but said little else — the gold price dropped on the news, closing Friday (June 27) at about US$3,274.

It was a different story for other precious metals this week.

Silver enjoyed an uptick, rising as high as US$36.79 per ounce before pulling back to the US$36 level. Whether it can continue breaking higher remains to be seen, but many experts are optimistic.

In fact, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) said that right now he's perhaps more excited about silver than he is about gold. Here's how he explained it:

There's not a lot of new production coming on stream, just because most silver comes as a by-product from lead, zinc and copper mines — more than half of silver. And we're just not seeing the investment into the base metals space that we need to sustain that production and grow that production.
As excited as I am about gold, I think silver's got a few more fundamentals behind it that make it a pretty exciting time to be watching silver ... silver's got some catching up to do with respect to what gold's done over the last few years."

Watch the full interview with Smallwood for more on silver, as well as gold and platinum.

Speaking of platinum, it was also on the move this week, rising above US$1,400 per ounce.

The move has turned heads — despite a persistent supply deficit, platinum has spent years trading in a fairly tight range, and it hasn't crossed US$1,400 since 2014.

Recent trends supporting platinum's move include a shift toward platinum jewelry due to the high cost of gold, as well as larger platinum imports to the US earlier this year when tariff uncertainty was heating up. At the same time, miners have faced challenges.

"This has led to tight forward market conditions," said Jonathan Butler of Mitsubishi (TSE:8058), "with a deep backwardation across the curve." In his view, these conditions will continue providing support for the precious metal in the coming weeks.

Bullet briefing — Gold repatriation, Rule Symposium

Germany, Italy to repatriate gold?

Germany and Italy are facing calls to bring home gold stored in the US.

According to the Financial Times, politicians and economists in the two countries are pushing for repatriation as a result of global geopolitical uncertainty, as well as concerns about Trump's potential influence on the Federal Reserve as he continues to criticize Chair Jerome Powell.

"We are very concerned about Trump tampering with the Federal Reserve Bank’s independence. Our recommendation is to bring the (German and Italian) gold home to ensure European central banks have unlimited control over it at any given point in time" — Michael Jäger, Taxpayers Association of Europe

The news outlet calculates that German and Italian gold held in the US has a total value of about US$245 billion. Market participants agree that it would be a blow to relations with America if the countries were to bring their gold home at this time.

At least for now they seem unlikely to do so — although Italy's central bank hasn't commented, Germany's Bundesbank said it sees the New York Fed as "trustworthy and reliable."

Send your questions for the Rule Symposium

The Rule Symposium runs in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 7 to 11, and I'll be heading there to interview Rick Rule, as well as Adrian Day, Lobo Tiggre, Andy Schectman, Dr. Nomi Prins and more.

If you have any questions or topics you'd like to see covered, email me at cmcleod@investingnews.com. And if you'd like to sign up to attend virtually, click here.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

