Silver Price at New Base, What Comes Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji

Mani Alkhafaji, vice president of corporate of development and investor relations at First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) discusses silver's recent price rise.

He notes that the gold-silver mining ratio is at seven to one, while the price ratio is at 90 to one.

"That tells us silver needs to play catch up to collapse that ratio," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.