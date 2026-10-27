Eyes on the East: Why Atlantic Canada's Exploration Boom is Gaining Momentum

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Critical minerals demand, policy shifts and record claim staking are positioning Atlantic Canada as a rising exploration hub, bringing early stage projects into the spotlight.
Atlantic Canada has long sat at the edge of the country's mining conversation. Discoveries and improved mining environments in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick are changing that.
Renewed government focus, from Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s January 2025 push for local natural resource development to New Brunswick’s March 2026 release of an official Comprehensive Minerals Strategy, has impacted the advancement of existing projects toward production.
A CBC report notes that mining claims have spiked in Nova Scotia following Houston’s announcement, including mining giant Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) application for nearly 5,000 claims across a large swath of Hants County.
Geologist Morgan Verge told CBC that the arrival of a company like Rio Tinto validates the critical minerals potential of the geology, benefiting other local claim holders in the area. Verge subsequently sold the claims to TruSilver Metals (TSXV:TAG).
TruSilver Metals aims to put itself at the center of that rush, with the company scheduled to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 27, 2026, under the symbol “TAG."
It owns 100 percent of the royalty-free Sturgis-Walton silver project in Hants County, Nova Scotia, a drill-permitted property sitting within the Minas sub-basin, where Rio Tinto staked all remaining open ground.
Developments at the Atlantic
In his speech at the March 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto, Houston said Nova Scotia was "lifting bans, breaking down barriers" to attract resource investment, and had launched a critical minerals strategy naming 16 critical minerals. A streamlined industrial approval process for metal mining was also announced in mid-2025, alongside the establishment of the Large Industrial File Team, dedicated to managing the movement of large, complex projects while maintaining Nova Scotia's environmental standards.
A positive response was seen in the province’s numbers. Nova Scotia reported 961 new exploration licences in the same year, more than twice the 2024 record and its largest since online staking began in 2013. The province’s Department of Natural Resources said that land under new licences grew from 2024’s 88,262 hectares to 466,631 hectares, while exploration spending was projected to go up from C$21.1 million to C$34.7 million within the same period.
Projects are also moving in Nova Scotia. NexGold Mining (TSXV:NEXG,OTCQX:NXGCF), for example, has begun early construction works at its Goldboro gold project in Guysborough County in September 2026 and is expecting a final construction decision by the end of the year. The company plans an 11-year open-pit mine producing about 100,000 ounces of gold annually.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, the Department of Energy and Mines said the province’s C$6 billion mining sector was seeing good growth and diversification. A report by Resourcing Tomorrow states that while the province’s historical activity was centered on iron ore and nickel, recent activities depict a modern-day gold rush.
Equinox Gold’s (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Valentine gold mine extracted its first gold in September 2025 and produced 23,816 ounces of gold in 2025, increasing gold’s contribution to the province’s economy.
The mine is expected to produce 140,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold in 2026, and the company projects it will be Atlantic Canada’s next major gold mine.
New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) Queensway gold project in Newfoundland has also reported high-grade drill results up to 92.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 19 meters and is expecting its first gold pour in the second half of 2027, turning an early stage explorer into a company valued at more than C$1 billion.
Meanwhile, New Brunswick's Comprehensive Minerals Strategy is focusing on advancing investment, exploration and sustainable mineral development. Key pillars include streamlining regulatory and permitting processes, building partnerships with Indigenous communities and enhancing the investment environment by lowering barriers for companies and leveraging New Brunswick’s infrastructure.
Under the new strategy, the government is also advancing projects such as the Lake George antimony mine site. Lake George was selected for its known presence of antimony, alongside its tungsten, molybdenum and gold potential. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) subsidiary Avenir Minerals has been tasked with negotiating an exclusive exploration agreement for the site.
TruSilver: Drill ready beside a past producer
Riding on Atlantic Canada’s mining momentum, TruSilver Metals is bringing its drill-ready Sturgis-Walton silver project to the Nova Scotia market. Located approximately 70 kilometers northwest of Halifax, the project holds three exploration licences covering around 1,120 hectares.
It sits adjacent to the historic Walton mine, which operated from 1941 to 1978 and produced barite alongside lead, zinc, copper and silver. Historical sources report mined ore head grades at Walton of 350 to 933 g/t silver (Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Mineral Inventory files; O’Reilly, 2007; Boyd and Cole, 1979). TruSilver aims to explore whether the system that fed Walton continues at depth on Sturgis-Walton’s ground.
In 2023, TruSilver completed a 557 meter diamond drill hole that intersected two mineralized zones containing silver and copper, supporting the current geological model. Results include 48.8 g/t silver and 0.19 percent copper from 533 to 552 meters.
The project’s independent technical report describes a geological setting consistent with Irish-type carbonate-hosted deposits, a family of zinc-lead-silver deposits that has produced some of Europe’s largest base-metal mines.
Group Eleven Resources’ (TSXV:ZNG,OTCQB:GRLVF), Ballywire discovery in Ireland, which neighbors Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) Pallas Green deposit, is the current standard bearer for that model. The project has reported intercepts including 29.9 meters of 15.3 percent zinc-lead, 552 g/t silver and 0.67 percent copper. In October 2026, it extended the zinc-lead strike to 1.87 kilometers.
Whether Sturgis-Walton hosts significant mineralization can only be tested by drilling. The first drill target is based on magnetic, gravity and audio-magnetotelluric survey data, historical drilling and TruSilver’s 2023 drill hole. A 3,500 meter, five hole diamond drill program is expected to begin in November 2026.
The company is led by an experienced team. President and CEO Michael Gross has over 20 years of business development, governance and venture-stage board experience. He was a director of Linear Gold Corp. and is a current director of Fortune Bay. Director Peter Hancock is currently president and CEO of Sherritt International (TSX:S,OTCPL:SHERF) and an independent director of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), and has more than 35 years of experience with major mining companies, including senior roles in Glencore’s nickel business.
Director Matt Rees, M.Sc., P.Geo., is an exploration geologist with more than 40 years of experience. During more than 11 years at IAMGOLD, including five as chief geologist, he was part of the team responsible for the discovery or acquisition of approximately 29 million ounces of gold. Earlier, he spent 17 years exploring for base and precious metals with Noranda-Falconbridge.
Investor takeaway
Atlantic Canada is making waves, and rising activity in its provinces is shifting companies' and investors’ gaze into its mining environment. For investors who want early exposure to the region's exploration revival, TruSilver Metals’ Sturgis-Walton asset offers a timely look at a drill-ready silver project with a testable idea.
The company is standing on primary silver ground and is geared with a plan.
This INNspired article is sponsored by TruSilver Metals (TSXV:TAG). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by TruSilver Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. TruSilver Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This INNspired article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with TruSilver Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.