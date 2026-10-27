TruSilver Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project in Nova Scotia, free of a net smelter return royalty (NSR), adjacent to the historic Walton Mine, where historical sources report mined ore head grades of 350-933 g/t silver (Ag).¹ Overlapping magnetic, gravity and audio-magnetotelluric anomalies define a priority exploration target that, together with historic drilling, downhole geophysics and 3D modelling, is guiding the Company's planned 2026/27 diamond drilling program of 3,500 metres across five holes to test for mineralization at depth. The initial drilling target has been defined and a drilling permit is in place. Drilling is expected to begin in November 2026. In late 2025, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. staked all open mineral claims in the Minas sub-basin, comprising 2,363 claims under 30 exploration licences, thereby surrounding the Sturgis-Walton Silver Project.